PM visit Sri Lanka on 23





ISLAMABAD: After weeks of speculation, the Foreign Ministry finally announced on Friday Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Sri Lanka at the invitation of his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahindra Rajapaksa.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will undertake a two-day official visit to Sri Lanka from February 23, 2021. It will be his first visit to Sri Lanka after taking office, the foreign ministry said, adding that in addition to bilateral issues and views would be exchanged on key regional and international issues. Previously, The News reported on February 10 of the upcoming visit with the Foreign Office confirming it but hesitant to give details.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, comprising members of the cabinet and senior officials.

Officials told the reporter that the prime minister’s program was still being finalized and that despite Pakistan’s attempts, the Khan’s speech in the Sri Lankan parliament had to be dropped. When asked about the cancellation of the Khans ‘speech in Parliament on Thursday, the Foreign Ministry spokesman commented: The two sides are currently working on the elements of the program of the prime ministers’ visit, keeping in mind the health security protocols related to COVID-19. Further details of the Prime Ministers’ visit will be communicated in due course.

During the visit, the reconstitution of the Sri Lanka-Pakistan Parliamentary Friendship Association will also be announced in order to further promote parliamentary exchanges between the two countries.

The Prime Ministers’ program includes meetings with President Gotabaya Rajapaksa and Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

The Prime Minister will also lead the discussions at the delegation level, covering all areas of cooperation between the two countries, including trade and investment, health and education, agriculture and science and technology, defense and security, and culture and tourism.

He will also participate in a joint trade and investment conference aimed at promoting trade and investment between the two countries. A number of memoranda of understanding aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation will be signed during the visit.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have enjoyed close, cordial and mutually reinforcing relations since 1948. The two countries share common views on a wide range of international and regional issues. The two sides are also working closely in international and regional forums, including the United Nations and ASACR, the foreign ministry said.

