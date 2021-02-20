There is no President Jokowi, his food aid is also available





Liputan6.com, Sikka – President Joko Widodo canceled a working visit to Sikka Regency, East Nusa Tenggara (NTT) to inaugurate the Napun Gete Dam, which is in the village area of ​​Ilin Medo, Waiblamapada district, on Tuesday (16/2 / 2021). However, residents who live along the Napun Gete Dam Road, especially those less able to get gifts from President Joko Widodo in the form of basic necessities. Aid for 1,000 basic food packages for the community around Napun Gete Dam, Ilinmedo Village, Waiblama District, Sikka Regency, NTT was delivered directly to residents’ homes on Tuesday (2/16/2021). The red and white food packaging contained 5 kg of rice, 1 kg of sugar, 1 liter of oil and 1 can of flavored tea juice. The distribution of this aid began with a preparatory rally at Makodim 1603 Sikka. After the assembly, the TNI-Polri apparatus then moved towards the distribution site which was located at the Napun Gete dam. The distribution of basic necessities was carried out by visiting residents’ homes one by one so that the assistance provided was perfectly targeted to residents in need and also avoided the crowds during the Covid-19 pandemic. Dandim 1603 Sikka Lt. Col. Inf M Zulnalendra Utama and several of his members wore official striped clothing and immediately combed residents’ homes on foot to deliver President Joko Widodo’s groceries to the poor. To the media Liputan6.comKodim 1603 number one said Sikka, TNI and Polri delivered gifts from President Jokowi that were intended for underprivileged residents of Sikka Regency. “There are 1,000 packages from President Joko Widodo delivered to us for delivery to underprivileged residents of Sikka Regency. These gifts come in the form of basic foodstuffs. Before, we and the police would take them directly from house to house. Previously, we hit. on their houses one by one and directly between the staples. The real goal is to avoid crowds of residents, ”said Dandim 1603 Sikka, Lieutenant Colonel Inf M Zulnalendra Utama. He pointed out that this set of basic necessities is a form of President Joko Widodo’s attention to our citizens here, especially those who are less fortunate. He therefore hopes that residents who receive gifts from President Joko Widodo can be helped, especially in the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, the resident of Ilinmedo village, Marselina Mince, was touched to receive a package of essentials from President Joko Widodo which was immediately delivered by Dandim 1603 Sikka. “I am very touched. This package was written with the help of President Jokowi. In addition, this package was delivered directly by Dandim Sikka to our house. I am very happy. Thank you, President Joko Widodo”, he said. In a touched tone, Mince hoped that President Jokowi in the line of duty and has always blessed Almighty God in running this country. “We still pray for President Joko Widodo. Once again, I thank President Joko Widodo ”, he concluded.

