Boris Johnson urged to reshuffle Cabinet with Michael Gove, Matt Hancock and Gavin Williamson amid job changes

BORIS Johnson could reshuffle his cabinet as early as May, The Sun can reveal.

The Prime Minister is urged by the allies to reorganize his best team after the local elections.

5 Cabinet Minister Michael Gove could become Health Secretary, in a scenario discussed in # 10 Credit: Reuters

It would coincide with a major speech Mr Johnson began writing to herald an era of recovery from the pandemic.

A storyline discussed in No10 would see Matt Hancock move on to education and Michael Gove replace him to health.

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson may be on the verge of leaving, sources say.

Allies also say Mr Johnson was furious at reports he had lost faith in Cabinet Minister Mr Gove and instead wanted to see a reformer in his prime given a major new challenge.

Insiders say major efforts to extend the school year and catch up with students means a new broom is needed after relations between Mr Williamson and the education sector bottom out.

A source from Whitehall said: Gavin has lost teachers, unions, parents and frankly the Prime Minister’s confidence to be able to fix this problem.

5 Move could see health secretary Matt Hancock become education secretary Credit: PA: Press Association

5 Education Secretary Gavin Williamson could be on the verge of exiting, sources say Credit: PA: Press Association

5 Boris Johnson urged by allies to revamp his best team after local election Credit: Getty – Pool

Insiders are divided over whether his four-year Cabinet career would end or be demoted to a more behind-the-scenes role where he once thrived.

Another scenario would see Mr Gove take over at the Home Office if Priti Patel were to fall on his sword following a lawsuit over allegations of bullying.

But Mr Johnson is said to be unwilling to change jobs at large state offices.

There is also growing tension between his aides, with veteran Brexit talks Oliver Lewis resigning after just two weeks as head of the Union unit fighting the SNP.

Sources say he had threatened to walk several times since mentor Dominic Cummings left.

And some inside No10 aren’t impressed with Mr. Cummings’ replacement as chief adviser.

5 Another scenario would see Mr. Gove succeed Priti Patel at the Home Office Credit: PA: Press Association

One said ex-Treasury official Dan Rosenfeld was obsessed with process and paperwork rather than politics and people.

A colleague said: It seems he wants to be the chief of affairs rather than the chief of staff.

Another compared Mr. Rosenfeld’s management style to David Brent of TVs The Office.

