Politics
Boris Johnson urged to reshuffle Cabinet with Michael Gove, Matt Hancock and Gavin Williamson amid job changes
BORIS Johnson could reshuffle his cabinet as early as May, The Sun can reveal.
The Prime Minister is urged by the allies to reorganize his best team after the local elections.
It would coincide with a major speech Mr Johnson began writing to herald an era of recovery from the pandemic.
A storyline discussed in No10 would see Matt Hancock move on to education and Michael Gove replace him to health.
Education Secretary Gavin Williamson may be on the verge of leaving, sources say.
Allies also say Mr Johnson was furious at reports he had lost faith in Cabinet Minister Mr Gove and instead wanted to see a reformer in his prime given a major new challenge.
Insiders say major efforts to extend the school year and catch up with students means a new broom is needed after relations between Mr Williamson and the education sector bottom out.
A source from Whitehall said: Gavin has lost teachers, unions, parents and frankly the Prime Minister’s confidence to be able to fix this problem.
Insiders are divided over whether his four-year Cabinet career would end or be demoted to a more behind-the-scenes role where he once thrived.
Another scenario would see Mr Gove take over at the Home Office if Priti Patel were to fall on his sword following a lawsuit over allegations of bullying.
But Mr Johnson is said to be unwilling to change jobs at large state offices.
There is also growing tension between his aides, with veteran Brexit talks Oliver Lewis resigning after just two weeks as head of the Union unit fighting the SNP.
Sources say he had threatened to walk several times since mentor Dominic Cummings left.
And some inside No10 aren’t impressed with Mr. Cummings’ replacement as chief adviser.
SPRING AT OUR STAGE
Everything we know about Boris Johnson’s roadmap to recovery
INGRID SEWARD
Sussexes Hollywood public relations department pompous little statement says it all
DISSIDE YOU ALREADY
Harry and Meg split in cruel Queen jibe after being stripped of their roles
FEELING LUCKY
EuroMillions LIVE: National Lottery Numbers & Thunderball Draw Tonight
VERY GOOD FRIDAY!
Two households able to meet outside of Easter as part of PM’s foreclosure plan
HAIR WE GO AGAIN
Hairdressers to remain closed until April as Boris sets roadmap for freedom
One said ex-Treasury official Dan Rosenfeld was obsessed with process and paperwork rather than politics and people.
A colleague said: It seems he wants to be the chief of affairs rather than the chief of staff.
Another compared Mr. Rosenfeld’s management style to David Brent of TVs The Office.
DO YOU HAVE a story? RING The Sun on 0207782 4104 or WHATSAPP on 07423720250 or EMAIL[email protected]
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]