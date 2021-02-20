Biden tells allies America is back, but Macron and Merkel push back

President Biden used his first public meeting with European allies in the Americas to describe a new struggle between the West and the forces of autocracy, declaring America is back while acknowledging that the past four years had had a negative impact on its power and influence.

His message stressing the importance of reinvigorating alliances and resuming the defense of Europe was, as might be expected, well received at a session of the Munich Security Conference to which Mr Biden s ‘is addressed from the White House.

But there was also reluctance, especially on the part of French President Emmanuel Macron, who in his speech passionately defended his concept of strategic autonomy vis-à-vis the United States, arguing that Europe can no longer be too dependent on the United States. it focuses its attention more on Asia, especially China.

And even German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who is stepping down within the year, tempered her praise for Mr Bidens’ decision to cancel plans to withdraw 12,000 American troops from the country by warning that our interests will not converge. always. It seemed to be a reference to Germany’s ambivalence over confronting China with a major market for its high-end German automobiles and other products and the continuing battle with the United States over the construction of the North pipeline. Stream 2 to Russia.