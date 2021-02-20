Karabakh war and pandemic revealed Turkish unity





ANKARA Turkey’s president on Friday stressed the importance of “unity” in a message sent to the Turkish World Meteorological Forum. “What we experienced during the Nagorno-Karabakh war and the pandemic showed the importance of unity, solidarity and solidarity between the Turkish world in all areas, from defense to diplomacy, from health to agriculture, from tourism to energy, ”Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at the conference attended by officials from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, northern Cyprus, Uzbekistan , Tajikistan and Turkmenistan. The event, organized by the Turkish State Meteorological Service in coordination with the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, was also attended by Vice President Fuat Oktay and Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov. Erdogan expressed his gratitude to the Azerbaijani Prime Minister for his participation in the event and congratulated the Turkish Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry for leading to host the forum. “We, as the Turkish world, have left behind and have felt the pain of losing many people, including our friends and relatives, to the coronavirus pandemic. However, at the same time, we felt the joy of having embraced Nagorno-Karabakh. homeland again after 30 years of occupation in our hearts, ”he said. Azerbaijan and Armenia fought for six weeks last year after new clashes erupted on September 27. The Armenian army launched attacks against civilians and Azerbaijani forces and violated several humanitarian ceasefire agreements. During the conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several towns and nearly 300 settlements and villages from Armenian occupation. On November 10, the two countries signed an agreement brokered by Russia to end the fighting and work towards a comprehensive resolution. Erdogan stressed the importance of further strengthening cooperation between the Turkish world, which “speaks the same language, believes in the same religion, has a common history, culture and civilization”. The Turkish Vice President said at the event: “It is essential that we strengthen our collective struggle and cooperation for the success of the separate efforts against the phenomenon of climate change which threatens our countries and the future”. Turkey has prepared a 541-point national action plan on climate change, and Oktay, for Turkey, has pledged to fulfill its role with the experience and infrastructure it has against climate change. “The cooperation in the meteorological field, which is to be achieved between the Turkish world on the occasion of the Forum, will be a turning point in the Turkish world in the fight against climate change,” he said. The Azerbaijani prime minister also praised Turkey’s plan on climate change and said: “it will contribute to efforts against global warming”. Asadov said Nagorno-Karabakh has experienced “environmental terror” during 30 years of occupation by Armenia, he said. “These lands [Upper Karabakh] will be transformed into a “green energy” zone. The displaced people will return to their homeland as part of the “great return program”. ” “As a contribution to global climate change mitigation initiatives, Azerbaijan has set itself the goal of reducing gas emissions, which cause a heat effect, by 35% until 2030,” Asadov added. . The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







