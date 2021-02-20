The arrested parliamentarians must be present during the Senate poll on March 3, orders the ECP





ISLAMABAD – Pakistani People’s Party leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Syed Naveed Qamar and Shazia Married wrote a letter to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Asad Qaiser, asking him to issue an order for the production of Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah. The letter drew the attention of the Speaker of the National Assembly to the fact that Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah is in detention and must be presented to vote on the day of the Senate elections. They wrote that the President should ensure that all members of the National Assembly are present on Senate election day so that all members can exercise their basic right to vote.

The three lawmakers called on the President to issue an order to produce Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah so that he can exercise his constitutional right to vote in the upcoming senatorial elections. Meanwhile, PPP Information Parliamentarian Secretary Shazia Married said Imran Khan referred to his own assembly of members as a “salable commodity”, showing that these members also realized that Imran Khan was totally incapable and wanted to sell its members to its own ATMs. “Imran Khan also allocated his party tickets to these ATMs in Sindh,” she said. In a statement, Shazia Married said PTI members are aware that oil prices are set by the Prime Minister and no one else.

“The tsunami of rising prices happened with Prime Minister Imran Khan after 2018 due to his inability to lead the government. ATMs are responsible for the sugar and flour crisis in the country, ”she added. In addition, the PPP asked the Chief Electoral Officer to make the necessary arrangements to present Syed Khurshid Ahmed Shah on polling day for the senatorial elections scheduled for March 3, 2021. Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Raja Pervaiz Ashraf made this Request in a letter to on February 19, the Chief Election Commissioner wrote in his letter that, according to the Constitution of Pakistan, every voter has the democratic and fundamental right to vote on election day.

According to the Constitution, it is the duty of the Election Commission to ensure that the election is conducted in an honest, fair and equitable manner, he said. You need to make sure that the electoral college for the Senate elections is full, where all candidates get a level playing field and that the elections are conducted freely, he added.

Meanwhile, in a major development, the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) ordered relevant authorities to ensure the presence of parliamentarians arrested in the Senate elections on March 3. In its latest statement, the ECP while exercising its constitutional power under Article 220 of the Constitution with Article 5 of the Election Law of 2017 stipulated that it would rest with all executive authorities of the Federation and the provinces to assist the Commissioner General of Elections and the CEP in the exercise of their functions. In its statement, the Commission further ordered the Chief Secretaries of the Punjab, Sindh and the Chairman of the NAB to ensure the presence of parliamentarians, including Ali Wazir MNA, opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, MK Khursheed Shah , PML-N leader Khawaja Asif and Punjab Assembly opposition leader Hamza. Shehbaz at their designated polling stations to vote. The Commission added that the ECP was an autonomous body and its duty was to organize free and fair elections without any pressure. In the statement, the Commission added that no one has the right to prohibit someone from exercising their right to vote.

It should be noted that all of the parliamentarians mentioned above are in the custody of the police and the NAB for allegations of corruption.

