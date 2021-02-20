May the Indonesian nation succeed in facing the existing challenges





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo ( Jokowi) gave a welcome to the event Chinese New Year National 2021 which took place practically on Saturday (20/2/2021). As it happened, Jokowi hoped that in this new year of the buffalo, the Indonesian people could successfully face challenges, one of which is pandemic Covid-19. “And I hope that in this New Year, we, the Indonesian people, will succeed in meeting the challenges that exist and in achieving our goals, namely significant advances,” Jokowi said from a New Year’s YouTube show. National lunar year 2021. Also Read: Jokowi Examines Covid-19 Vaccination Of Traders In Tanah Abang Market Jokowi said the buffalo’s strength, courage, determination and discipline must be demonstrated to resolve challenges and crises. Hard work, in particular to overcome the crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, such as disciplining the wearing of masks, washing your hands and keeping your distance (3M), testing, tracing, processing (3T), imposing restrictions on small-scale community activities (PPKM) and vaccinations. “We must all work together to solve this problem,” he said. Former DKI Governor Jakarta said Indonesia aims to vaccinate 182 million people. Read also: Minister responsible for the coordination of foot-and-mouth disease, The call for the Covid-19 pandemic can have positive effects on innovation He is also aiming for the process to be completed by the end of 2021 although he understands that it is not easy to achieve this goal given the limited number of vaccines Indonesia receives. “The big problem is the availability of the vaccine itself. Which cannot be in the quantity we want in these times,” Jokowi said. Nonetheless, Jokowi made sure that the government would continue to try to get the Covid-19 vaccine for the community. Also read: There are 1,263,299 positive cases of Covid-19 in Indonesia, survivors urged to remain disciplined in the application of health protocols However, to get vaccinated, Indonesia has to compete with all the countries in the world that also need vaccines. “Therefore, we will continue to strive to ensure that vaccine availability can be achieved continuously every month. We have secured a commitment of 426 million vaccines. But when is that still in dispute,” he said .

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos