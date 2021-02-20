Prime objective of PM Imran Khans is the upliftment of poor and neglected segments of society: Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh





Federal Minister of Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s main goal is to uplift the poor and neglected sections of society and that the government needs to make tough decisions for them. facilitate.

Speaking to the media after expressing his condolences with MP Malik Nawab Sher Waseer on the disappearance of his sister in Jaranwala, he said: “When the PTI government came to power, the national economy was almost damaged, we must therefore provide full support to the industrial sector in order to revive our economy. He said: “Time has proven that our decisions are timely and positive and that because of those decisions the economy has been put on an upward course.” He said the crown was a crisis world which was detrimental to fragile economies like Pakistan. “However, our policies have yielded positive results and now we are making steady progress,” he added.

He said: “The coronavirus has hit the poor segment badly and we have managed to transfer money as relief to the 15 million people, including women, during the lockdown.” This facility would continue to the country’s 7 million poor people, he said and added that the government has also provided much needed relief to poor segments of electricity, gas in addition to other subsidies.

He asserted that the government was on the right track and that the masses who had marked high hopes with Prime Minister Imran Khan would enjoy the fruits of sustained progress and prosperity.

He said Pakistan and the IMF had a close relationship.

The current government inherited the weakest economy in Pakistan’s history, which required IMF support for economic recovery, he said and added that the process of economic recovery had been launched and prove to the world that Pakistan is a disciplined nation and that “we could also maintain financial discipline in our institutions.” “He said that when the IMF board adopted remarks on Pakistan’s economic recovery, that message also went to other global financial institutions.

Commenting on the recent Senate elections, he said: “It is part of democracy, but we must make elections free, fair and impartial without the use of money and influence.” The special assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of political affairs, Malik Amir Dogar, was also present on the occasion.

