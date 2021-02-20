Someone shoots that fucking dog! What Boris Johnson growled as Dilyn gnawed on antiques at Checkers

BorisJohnson called someone to please shoot this fucking dog after damage to his terrier Dilyn at Checkers left him with a four-figure repair bill.

The Prime Minister’s pet had chewed on antique furniture and books in the Buckinghamshire country residence, while making a mess on the floor.

Mr Johnson has told friends he has to foot the bill to do good.

News of the latest Dilyn-related drama emerged 24 hours after the Mail revealed the dog sparked an argument in Downing Street by leaning one leg over a senior helpers handbag in Garden No.10.

It can now be revealed that Dilyn caused an even greater stench at Checkers, where Mr Johnson and his fiancee Carrie Symonds spend many weekends, taking the Jack Russell-cross for walks on the 1,000-acre estate.

An insider said: I was at a meeting where Dilyn rushed under the Prime Minister’s feet with an old book in her mouth. PM shouted for god’s sake I will get another bill for 1000 repairs! Someone shoots that fucking dog! Fortunately, Carrie was not there to hear it. They added: I don’t think he literally meant it.

Another witness described a Laurel and Hardy style prank as a kneeling Prime Minister attempted to retrieve the book from Dilyns’ clenched jaws.

A government source said: Dilyn is not popular with the Checkers staff. It wreaks havoc, eats away at furniture and dirty rugs that need to be cleaned.

The 16th century Buckinghamshire mansion served as a country residence for all prime ministers for a century.

Donated to the nation by Sir Arthur Lee, who created a trust to pay for its upkeep, it is teeming with antiques and art. The property’s large wood-paneled room contains a 40-by-40-foot carpet and a grand piano loved by Winston Churchill.

A visitor claims to have seen Dilyn ride a stool made from the foot of an elephant slaughtered by US President Teddy Roosevelt.

On another occasion, a minister was surprised at a Checkers rally when Dilyn relieved himself during a discussion of foreign affairs. We ignored pong at first, they said. Then everyone burst out laughing.

An elderly Tory claimed a farmer complained to Mr Johnson after Dilyn took a walk in his field. The prime minister said the farmer threatened to shoot Dilyn if it happened again, the source said.

He doesn’t know better

Comments have come as more details have emerged about what has come to be known as Dilyns Watergate, who saw him ram one leg into the No.10 Katie Lams handbag. Sources said Miss Symonds was very angry at the reaction of Miss Lam, who has now left her post. Katie hasn’t done anything wrong, a friend of Miss Lam said. She did what any woman would have done upon seeing a dog about to relieve himself on her purse. She’s brilliant and a huge loss for No.10.

A Downing Street spokesperson said Miss Lam resigned on friendly terms. There is no indication that her departure is linked to the incident in the garden, nor any criticism from the Daily Mail of Miss Symonds or Miss Lam.

Rumors circulating around Westminster that Dilyn could face an outright ban on Checkers were dismissed by No.10 last night. An official defended the dog, saying: It’s not his fault. He’s an adorable little guy, but he didn’t seem to get enough training as a puppy. He has energy beams and constantly puts himself under your feet … he knows no better.

Abandoned by a puppy breeder for having a misaligned jaw, Dilyn was rescued by the Friends of Animals Wales charity before being adopted by Mr Johnson and Miss Symonds.

Friends of the Prime Minister pointed out last night that he loved Dilyn. Downing Street declined to comment.