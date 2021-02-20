Valley News – Forum, February 20: Granite Staters on the verge of feeling the consequences

Granite staters about to feel the consequences

Winners say elections have consequences. My party was not a winner this last time in New Hampshire, but rest assured there will be consequences. With Trump’s Republican Party in control of the legislative, executive, and judicial powers of states, the following things are about to happen:

A budget will be passed that will significantly reduce the costs of property tax and the people who pay it.

Women’s reproductive rights will be severely curtailed by the passage of new misogynist legislation.

Public education, one of the fundamental elements of a decent society, will receive blows from which it will not be able to recover, while public funds will be transferred to private, religious and home education.

Passing right to work legislation will reduce the force with which working Granite Staters can negotiate for fair pay and decent conditions and benefits. It may help some employers (with a minimum wage of $ 7.50), but workers will be injured.

The right to vote will be brutalized in ways that we can only begin to understand. Gerrymandering and dropping one person, one vote will take away people’s right to vote. For over 20 years, we’ve heard the complaint of voter fraud from Republicans, but it always rings louder when a Democrat wins a race. Was it a Democrat who tried to intimidate Georgian officials into getting 11,780 votes?

If these things were supported by New Hampshire voters, that would be one thing. But I don’t believe the Granite State wants any of those consequences, so it’s time to pay attention and push back the storm of misery that is coming from Concord.

PETER COMMENT BURLING

Cornish

Political correctness, Biden’s hypocrisy

We are allowed to identify all the different COVID-19 mutations by their regional origin, like the British, Brazilian and South African variants in recent advertising. But President Joe Biden (whose family members were involved in highly questionable relations with China) called on all federal institutions and public health agencies to avoid using racially discriminatory language like the Chinese virus that accurately describes the origin of the original COVID-19.

If they were consistent, an impossibility, it looks like the UK variant, for example, could never be called COVID-19-B.1.1.7.

Just another example of the growth of political correctness in general, what I see as this administration bowing to the whims of Chinese President Xi Jinping and the Chinese Communist Party, and the hypocrisy still present in the daily life of politicians.

But at least Joe Biden isn’t mean on Twitter, is he?

DANIEL WORTS

Windsor

Mitch McConnell proved to be untrustworthy

While most of us centrist and independent voters are deeply disappointed with the Senate vote on the impeachment of Donald Trump, we should be completely disgusted and angry with Senator Mitch McConnell, who turned out to be the politician. the most dishonest and power hungry in modern history. of our republic. He is, as Shakespeare wrote, an endless and endless liar, an hourly promise breaker and a poisonous toad.

No Independent or Democrat member of the House or Senate, and certainly not the President, should ever take McConnell’s word back for anything, ever. McConnell deserves every ounce of skepticism the media can muster, and even some, for any claim or promise he makes. I can’t think of a worse punishment for people than to lose their integrity in the eyes of the world. But I doubt McConnell even has a core of shame about it, he just doesn’t care as long as he clings to power. And so with the GOP, which no longer deserves to be known as the Grand Old Party of Lincoln and Reagan. Republicans are nothing more than the Old Party, indebted to a mob, ruled by a demagogue and drunk on power.

TIM JENNINGS

Enfield

Bad behavior at the top is nothing new

Dishonest politicians and unscrupulous executives are not new to government and business. Some examples:

Beginning in 1864, leaders of the Union Pacific Railroad created a bogus construction company called Crdit Mobilier of America. It was used to defraud the government of about $ 44 million (nearly $ 725 million today) by inflating construction costs for building part of the transcontinental railroad. Much of this money was used to line the pockets of Union Pacific leaders and to bribe many members of Congress to pass laws and regulations that would benefit the railroad and its leaders. Unsurprisingly, the scandal cost several members of Congress their reputations and their careers.

Warren G. Harding was considered the worst president of the United States (so far). His administration was positively corrupt. A good example is the Teapot Dome scandal of the 1920s. Teapot Dome was a lucrative government owned oil field in Wyoming. Hardings Home Secretary Albert Bacon Fall was caught issuing favorable leases for oil reserves without tendering and accepting interest-free loans from oil companies in return. Harry Daugherty, director of the Hardings campaign and later United States Attorney General, has been charged with selling alcohol during Prohibition. The head of the Veterans’ Office was convicted of bribery and corruption. And so on.

Now Harding was supposed to be a nice person. However, his morality was questionable. He obviously had several mistresses and would have fathered an illegitimate child. One wonders what Vice President Calvin Coolidge was doing during all these woes. Probably sleep.

BOB CATTABRIGA

West Lebanon

Get involved in the Emmett Soldatis campaign

Last fall, a rambling campaign for the Somersworth, NH Executive Council captivated the proud city dwellers of the state. Emmett Soldati was the candidate behind the Proud Townie movement, which sought to uplift all communities in his district. I was proud to support him in his campaign for the Executive Council at the time, and now that he is running for President of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, I enthusiastically support his candidacy.

This time around, Soldati has evolved the proud city dwellers movement and created a bold plan to put our local communities first. He understands that a local-first approach is key to how we develop effective committees and engage voters, but it is also important for sustaining long-term power and securing democratic victories in upcoming elections. He knows we need to meet people where they are at, and he knows that not all communities face the same challenges. Therefore, as president, he will work with local committees to develop clear messages focused on issues that live outside electoral cycles, and he will draw on the knowledge and skills of municipal and county committees. .

One of my favorite memories from the last election was going to Charlestown to sign with Soldati. We stood outside the Charlestown polling station for over an hour, holding signs and dancing to pop music. He engaged with voters and made sure they knew he was there to listen to them. If elected president of the New Hampshire Democratic Party, Soldati will continue to run for all of our communities. He will work to strengthen relationships and open doors within the party. Emmett Soldati is the best choice for the president of the New Hampshire Democratic Party.

To get involved in the Emmetts campaign today, visit emmettsoldati.com/get-involved.

MATT MOOSHIAN

Claremont

Representative Tanner is a strong voice for all nurses

This is in response to the Forum’s letter by Spec Bowers claiming that Representative Linda Tanner disparaged nurses during her testimony before the New Hampshire House Education Committee (A snub of nurses, community college, February 12). The truth is, what Representative Tanners said was taken out of context when she testified against HB 349, which seeks to eliminate certification requirements for school nurses.

Tanner has been and still is a very strong voice for all nurses. What we do know about her is that, throughout her tenure, she has been a champion for all nurses, from the struggle for recognition of the WWII Cadet Nursing Corps to the struggle for a post of school nurse at the Ministry of Education. During her last term, she received the Barbara C. French Advocacy Award, named in honor of a former school nurse.

The few words that were taken from a lengthy hearing on this bill missed the key points that she and the other nurses who testified were trying to make, namely that this is the proper training and experience. that matter. The right nurse should be in the right job. School nurses believe that the relevant education for this specialty is a bachelor’s degree in nursing and that the required experience is three years in pediatrics or the equivalent. Nurses should speak with one voice and in a civil tone. We encourage you to listen to the full testimonial to form an opinion and not to let social media turn the issue for you. We thank Representative Tanner for her support and encourage nurses to speak up for the right education and experience required for nursing practice.

PAMELA P. DINAPLES

Concorde

The author is executive director of the New Hampshire Nurses Association.