Prime Minister Modi welcomes budget at NITI Aayog meeting, says country wants to move quickly





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday welcomed the Union’s 2021-22 budget, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman earlier this month as he virtually chaired the sixth meeting of the NITI Aayog Board of Governors. Highlighting the key element of the Union’s budget, the Prime Minister said: “In this year’s budget, the planned infrastructure fund is also heavily discussed. It will help India’s economy and create many job opportunities. multiplier effect. “ The kind of positive response that came on this year’s budget, it expressed the mood of the nation. The country has made its decision. The country wants to go fast, the country does not want to waste time now, he said at the meeting. The Prime Minister also praised the collaborative efforts of the State and the Center in the fight against the epidemic of Covid-19 disease. We witnessed during Covid-19 how central and state governments worked together to help the country succeed, which created a positive image of the country in the world, he said. Make cooperative federalism more meaningful, and not only that, bring competitive cooperative federalism not only between states but also within the district. So that the competition for development continues permanently, ”Prime Minister Modi said. In his speech, the Prime Minister said that the political framework and the cooperation between the Center and the states are also very important. “Coastal states are a great example. Blue economy exports have limitless opportunities. Why shouldn’t our coastal states take additional initiatives for the same?” asked the PM. Housing programs were also included in the Prime Minister’s comments to those present at the meeting. “Since 2014, over 2.4 crore houses have been built in rural and urban India. Another initiative is underway in which houses are being built by modern technology in six states of India. In a few months, strong homes will be built with this technology with new designs, PM Modi said. Speaking about the water connectivity program, Prime Minister Modi said: “In the past 18 months since the establishment of the Jal Jeevan mission, more than 3.5 million rural households have been connected to piped water. . The BharatNet program, the prime minister said, has also become a major change element to connect our villages to the internet. Deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, local service delivery, and health and nutrition are on the agenda, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a press release. The think tank board is a platform to discuss cross-sectoral, interdepartmental and federal issues and includes PM Modi, the chief ministers of states and Union Territories (UT), with lawmakers and lieutenant governors from other UTs. In a first, the sixth edition of the council will see the entry of Ladakh, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as UT. This time, other UTs led by administrators were also invited to join. Ex-officio members of the council, Union ministers, Vice-President Rajiv Kumar, NITI members and CEO Aayog Amitabh Kant and other senior government officials also attend the meeting.

