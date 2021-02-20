When and where to watch PSL 2021 live on TV, internet, SonyLiv and Sony Network





Pakistan Super League 2021 Live Stream

The sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will take place entirely in Pakistan for the second consecutive time. The first four editions of the annual T20 tournament were held in the UAE. Karachi Kings became the winner for the first time last year and will be hoping to defend their title against Quetta Gladiators when the tournament opens today. A total of 34 games will be played during the tournament, with the top four teams advancing through the playoffs. One qualifier and two eliminators later, two finalists will compete for the trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on March 22. Also Read – Chris Gayle, Rashid Khan, Dale Steyn Among Top Foreigners For 2021 PSL Player Draft

When does the Pakistani Super League 2021 start?

Pakistan Super League 2021 will be played from February 20, 2021 to March 22, 2021. Also Read – Pakistan Cricket Board Announces PSL 2021 Schedule; Opening scheduled for February 20

What are the 2021 Pakistan Super League match schedules?

According to the latest Pakistan Super League 2021 schedule, day matches will start at 2:30 p.m. IST while evening matches start at 7:30 p.m. IST. Read also – Mohammad Amir: would have been great to play Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma in PSL

Where is Pakistan Super League 2021 taking place?

All 2021 Pakistani Super League matches will take place at two venues: Karachi National Stadium and Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Which TV channel will broadcast Pakistan Super League 2021 in India?

Pakistan Super League 2021 matches can be watched on Sony Sports Network in India.

Where can you live stream Pakistan Super League 2021?

Pakistan Super League 2021 matches can be streamed live on SonyLiv in India.

How many teams are participating in the Pakistan Super League 2021?

In total, six teams will play in the Pakistani Super League 2021, including Islamabad United, Karachi Kings, Multan Sultans, Quetta Gladiators, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Which team is the defending Pakistan Super League 2021 champion?

Karachi Kings defeated Lahore Qalandars in the 2020 PSL Final last year to become the Champions.

Pakistan Super League 2021 Full squad

Islamabad United: Hasan Ali, Hussain Talat, Shadab Khan, Zafar Gohar, Ahmed Saifi, Abdullah, Alex Hales, Akif Javed, Asif Ali, Chris Jordon, Colin Munro, Faheem Ashraf, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Musa Khan, Phil Salt , Rohail Nazir, Reece Topley, Iftikhar Ahmed

Karachi Kings: Mohammad Nabi, Amir Yamin, Arshad Iqbal, Babar Azam, Colin Ingram, Chadwick Walton, Dan Christian, Danish Aziz, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Ilyas, Noor Ahmed, Sharjeel Khan, Qasim Akram, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Malik, Joe Clarke , Mohammad Amir

Lahore Qalandars: Joe Denly, Samit Patel, Ahmed Danyal, Ben Dunk, David Wiese, Dilbar Hussain, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Maaz Khan, Mohammad Faizan, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sohail Akhtar, Tom Abell, Salman Ali Agha, Zaid Alam, Zeeshan Ashraf

Multan Sultans: Rilee Rossouw, Shahnawaz Dhani, Shan Masood, Adam Lyth, Carlos Brathwaite, Chris Lynn, Shahid Afridi, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan Snr, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Umar, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah Khan, Sohaib Maqsood, Sohaibullah Khan, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir

Peshawar Zalmi: Mohammad Imran Randhawa, Mujeeb Ur Rehman, Ravi Bopara, Abrar Ahmed, Amad Butt, David Miller, Haider Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal, Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir Khan, Mohammad Irfan Snr, Mohammad Imran, Saqib Mahmood, Sherfane Rutherford, Shoaib Malik, Umaid Asif, Wahab Riaz

Quetta Gladiators: Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Abdul Nasir, Anwar Ali, Arish Ali Khan, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Cameron Delport, Chris Gayle, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Saim Ayub, Sarfaraz Ahmed Tom Banton, Usman Khan, Usman Shinwari, Zahid Mahmood

