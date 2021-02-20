Jokowi’s calculations that 182 million Indonesians have been vaccinated this year





Jakarta – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) targeting the vaccination of 182 million priority communities to be completed by the end of 2021. According to Jokowi, this can be done with the current number of vaccinators, and with the hope that the COVID-19 vaccine stockpile can be sent in Indonesia without a hitch. Based on calculations Jokowi, if 1 vaccination agent can inject vaccines into 30 people per day, this goal will be achieved. “By my calculations, we have 30,000 vaccinators. In addition, yesterday I received a report from the commander and chief of police, there were 9,000 additional vaccinators from TNI and Polri. This means that we have 39,000 vaccinators. If a person can be injected 30, it means that one day we should be less. More than 1.2 million people have been injected, “Jokowi said during the 2021 National Lunar New Year celebration which was broadcast virtually on Saturday (2/20/2021). However, this can be done if the vaccine stocks arrive without a problem. “But the big problem is the availability of the vaccine itself which cannot be in the amount we want at these times,” he explained. He said Indonesia had secured a pledge of 426 million COVID-19 vaccines. However, when it will be sent is still uncertain due to controversy between countries. “We have already secured a commitment of 426 million vaccines. But when is that still disputed. Then we will try to keep the vaccine there,” Jokowi said. In reality, Jokowi said that currently 215 countries are vying for the COVID-19 vaccine. Despite this, he said, the government will make efforts to make the COVID-19 vaccine available every month. “Everyone wants vaccines, fighting for vaccines between countries. Therefore, we will continue to strive so that the availability of vaccines can be maintained every month,” he said. According to Jokowi, to date no less than 3 million health workers (health workers) have been vaccinated. The government has also started to vaccinate other priority groups, namely civil servants. “There are 7 million more vaccines. This week it was also carried out directly for civil servants or workers, be it teachers, the elderly who we also need to prioritize, then workers in markets and economic centers. . Yesterday we did it. From the Tanah Abang market. It will only be later that it will be made public, “he said. (vdl / eds)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos