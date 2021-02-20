Opinion | Will Yogi Adityanath be the next division head in India?





But the pro-business event marked another step on the road to promoting the Hindutva (Hindu supremacy) model championed by Modi, who became Prime Minister. Even as prominent Gujarat officials, including its interior minister and right-hand man, Amit Shah faces charges for their role in the extrajudicial killings of Muslim citizens, the Modis political star shone and large segments of the population have decided to support it. Adityanath’s knack for stoking community polarization while hiding behind a pro-market façade is straight out of the Modi playbook, and many see him as the leader who could carry the torch to establish Hindu supremacy in India. But in many ways, Adityanath is even more dangerous than Modi. He doesn’t even bother to cover up his disdain for Muslims. As Modi continues to tighten his authoritarian hold on India, Yogi Adityanath becomes more divisive, radical, dangerous and unstable. But that has only made him the favorite of many, who see what he has done in Uttar Pradesh as a role model for the country. However, there is friction. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the parent organization of the BJP, became resentful of the power Modi and his close advisor Shah have amassed. Some in the organization believe that Modi and Shah left no room for the growth of another leader. Everyone in the Modi government is a rubber stamp taking over Modi and Shah. There is an internal dictatorship and the RSS seeks to thwart that power structure by presenting a leader who would bid rather than build his own brand, a BJP spokesperson told me. Like Modi, Adityanath is courting large corporations to invest in Uttar Pradesh; he wants the state to become a hub of the Indian film industry. Many business leaders answered the call, seemingly indifferent to Adityanath’s loathsome views and actions. Major TV stations that rarely question the Modi regime often offer Adityanath a platform, which he uses to polish his national profile. In recent days, three Dalit girls from Uttar Pradesh, aged 16, 15 and 14, have been found unconscious in a field, two have died of poisoning and one is dying. The national government acts as a silent spectator as these horrific attacks proliferate, unable to question what these crimes, under this type of state leadership, really mean to India. The country’s democracy is going through one of its most fragile phases. Last week the 21-year-old Climate change activist Disha Ravi arrested for supporting the farmers’ protest. Indian democracy under Modi is already mutilated almost irreparably. It has targeted students, journalists, critics, Muslims, lower caste people and, lately, Sikh farmers who are fighting for their dignity. And now India faces the prospect of Adityanath succeeding Modi and we have good reason to fear what he will do to prove that he can accelerate the process of transforming India into a Hindu nationalist nation. . This should be a serious concern not only for Indians but also for the international community.

