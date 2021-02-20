The government must respect the enthusiasm of the private sector; give it an equal chance to make India self-sufficient: Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state and the center had worked together during the corona period to be successful. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that the government wants to give the private sector a level playing field in the process of making India self-sufficient. Speaking at the Niti Aayog board meeting, Prime Minister Modi said the country’s private sector is stepping forward with more enthusiasm on this country’s development trip. “We also see how the country’s private sector is moving forward with more enthusiasm for this country development journey. As a government, we must also respect this enthusiasm, the energy of the private sector and give it a level playing field in the journey of autonomous India, ”Prime Minister Modi said in Hindi. , ,: PM arenarendramodi – PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 20, 2021 The Prime Minister said that the Autonomous India Campaign is the way to build an India that produces not only for its needs but also for the world, and these products meet the world’s top quality. “The central government has introduced PLI programs for various sectors. This is a great opportunity to increase manufacturing in the country. States should also take full advantage of this system and attract maximum investment in themselves, ”said the Prime Minister. PLI diagrams : PM – PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 20, 2021 “A holistic approach has been taken over the years, from agriculture to herding and fishing. As a result, in the Corona era, the country’s agricultural exports have increased dramatically, ”Prime Minister Modi said. Prime Minister Modi said the state and the center worked together during the corona period to be successful. “We saw during the Corona period that when the state and the central government worked together, the country succeeded,” the prime minister said. Praising the budget, Prime Minister Modi said the country has decided to develop. “The kind of positive response that came on this year’s budget, it expressed the nation’s state of mind. The country has made its decision. The country wants to go fast, the country does not want to waste time now, ”Modi said. Get live stock quotes for BSE, NSE, US market and latest net asset value, mutual fund portfolio, see latest IPO news, top performing IPOs , calculate your tax using the income tax calculator, know the markets Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter. Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay up to date with the latest news and updates from Biz.







