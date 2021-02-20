Imran’s visit to Lanka aims to gain support for JK’s issue against India: report





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Sri Lanka from February 22, 2021 aims to earn brownie points with Colombo to use against India, News hub.ik ​​reported.

The political rationale for a visit to Colombo could be that it coincides with the start of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, where a new resolution on Sri Lanka is likely to be launched. ‘be filed.

Pakistan may well offer Sri Lanka during Imran Khan’s visit to provide diplomatic support to the HRC session in exchange for Colombo’s support in Pakistan against India, in particular in Jammu and Kashmir.

In addition, Prime Minister Imran Khan also needs a diversionary visit to distract from the lingering crisis in Pakistan. It is under political pressure from the 11-party opposition alliance, the PDM, and economically the country is practically bankrupt.

Pakistan has often claimed close security ties with Sri Lanka, especially during the civil war. Recent events, however, show a different side to this cooperation which in many ways may prove hostile to the island nation, News hub.ik ​​reported.

Notably, in 2019, India sent an advance warning of information about the likely bombing of churches in Sri Lanka. The Easter Sunday attacks (April 2019) saw the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claim responsibility for the attack. But by design or by default, there was no mention of the role Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) played in the attack, News hub.ik ​​said.

The Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) is active in Sri Lanka with links to BodhuBalaSena and the promotion of radical Islam in Sri Lankan mosques, mostly built and supported by a financing from Saudi Arabia. The ISI is using Lashkar-e-Taiba and its charitable wing, IdaraKhidmat-e-Khalq, as proxies to radicalize Sri Lankan Muslims, News hub.ik ​​reported.

ISI has been operating in Sri Lanka for several years now with a view to developing a southern front against India. In 2014, it was revealed that Amir Zubair Siddiqui, an official from the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka, had been sent to set up modules, in order to attack the southern part of India.

Pakistan’s motives came to light when an Australia-based commentator said that “… the main and apparent objective of the ISI is to surround India from all sides. He wanted to use the island nation to gain access. in southern India, both for finding terrorist networks as well as for recruiting executives. “

China’s hand behind Imran Khan’s recent outreach to India’s neighbors is best seen in Pakistan’s recent efforts to reach countries in South Asia, including Sri Lanka.

Additionally, Pakistan is under the economic influence of China with the USD 62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and another USD 6.8 billion rail renovation plan.

This economic dependence on China has clearly kept the silence of a generally outspoken Imran Khan about China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims. Imran Khan is generally silent about Pakistan’s treatment of its minorities, including Ahmadiyya Muslims, News hub.ik ​​reported.

If Pakistan can claim its kindness to Sri Lanka because of its past cooperation, Imran Khan’s current visit must be clearly placed in the category of pure opportunism.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos