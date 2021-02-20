Turkey’s vision in Africa is ‘sustainable and people-centered’





By Yavuz Selim Kiran Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Turkey

I am often asked how Turkey sees Africa, our priorities and our expectations. An African proverb sums it up: if you want to go fast, walk alone, if you want to walk far, walk together.

Far from being short term, our vision is sustainable and people-centered. Since 2005, our diplomacy has adopted a multidimensional approach, both economic and humanitarian, and obtains clear results: strong increase in our political, commercial, security and cultural ties is proof of its effectiveness. Our participation in the African Development Bank, our strategic partnership with the African Union and the high-level mutual visits – President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited 28 African countries, including those during his tenure as Prime Minister – have played an important role in building bridges between our peoples. Turkey has 42 embassies in Africa, and we have set ourselves the goal of creating diplomatic representation in the 54 countries. READ MORE Turkey is preparing to become a major player in Africa Our institutions, which include TIKA Development Agency, Yunus Emre Cultural Institutes, Maarif Foundation for Education, Foundation for Religious Affairs Diyanet, Disaster Response Agency AFAD and our News Agency Anadolu are our flag bearers. Just like Turkish Airlines. Help during the pandemic From the start of the pandemic, we knew that a vaccine would be the only real solution to end the crisis. Of the 193 vaccine candidates on the WHO list, 11 are from Turkey. The article continues below Free download Get Your Free PDF: Top 200 Banks 2019 The race for transformation Fill out the form and download the highlights of the exclusive ranking of the 200 largest African banks from last year’s The Africa Report for free. Get your free PDF by filling out the following form We want the future vaccine to belong to all mankind and to be produced in sufficient quantities to meet the needs of all countries, and to be distributed free. READ MORE ‘Without Turkey Libya would have plunged into chaos’, says Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavusoglu The production of Respirators and personal protective equipment “ Made in Turkey ” made up the majority of our in-kind aid sent to Africa to help fight the pandemic. Approximately 3.5m of masks, one million biohazard blouses and suits, 160,000 test kits and 217 respirators were sent to 45 countries. At the end of the line All this work, which mobilizes our ministries, our missions abroad, the Turkish Red Crescent, Turkish organizations abroad, etc., is carried out in conjunction with the coordination and support center of the Ministry of Affairs. foreigners. As President Erdogan often reminds us, our relationship with the continent is based on sincerity, fraternity and solidarity. This article is available as part of the print edition of The Africa Report magazine: “Africa in 2021 – Who will win and lose in the post-Covid era?”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos