NITI Aayog meets PM Narendra Modi’s address pointers





Image Source: PTI Center, States must work together to move the country forward: Prime Minister at NITI Aayog meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pleaded for the repeal of archaic laws and business facilitation in India, saying the center and states must work closely together to spur economic growth. Addressing the Niti Aayog Board of Governors meeting, the prime minister said that the private sector should be given full opportunity to be part of the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat program. “The Center and the states should work together for the advancement of the nation … The government must respect and give appropriate representation to the private sector for economic advancement,” Modi said. He said the positive response to the 2021-22 Union budget indicates that the country wants to move faster on the development path. Modi said the initiatives taken by the government would give everyone the opportunity to participate in nation building to their full potential. Referring to the agricultural sector, the Prime Minister said efforts should be made to produce agricultural products like edible oil and reduce their imports. “It can be done by guiding farmers,” he said, adding that the money spent on imports can go to farmers’ accounts. The prime minister also stressed the need to reduce the compliance burden on people and called on states to form committees to reduce regulations that are no longer relevant in the wake of technology. The council, the supreme body of Niti Aayog, includes all chief ministers, lieutenant governors of Union Territories (UT), several union ministers and senior officials. The sixth meeting of the Governing Council also saw the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a TU, the statement said. This time, other UTs led by administrators were also invited to join. Prime Minister Modi is the president of Niti Aayog. The ex officio members of the Board of Directors also attended the meeting; union ministers; vice-president, members and CEO of Niti Aayog; and other senior officials of the Government of India. The Board of Governors meets regularly and its first meeting took place on February 8, 2015. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Board of Directors did not meet last year. Latest news from India







