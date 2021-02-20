



Colombo [Sri Lanka], Feb. 20 (ANI): Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two-day visit to Sri Lanka starting Feb. 22, 2021 aims to earn brownie points with Colombo to use against India, News hub.ik ​​reported. in Colombo could be that it coincides with the start of the 46th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (HRC) in Geneva, where a new resolution on Sri Lanka is likely to be tabled. propose to Sri Lanka during Imran Khan’s visit that he will provide diplomatic support to the HRC session in return for Colombo’s support in Pakistan against India, in particular on Jammu and Kashmir. Prime Minister Imran Khan also needs a diversionary visit to distract from the lingering crisis in Pakistan. It is under political pressure from the alliance of 11 opposition parties, the PDM, and economically the country is practically bankrupt. Pakistan has often claimed close security ties with Sri Lanka, especially during the civil war. Recent events, however, show a different side to this cooperation which in many ways may prove hostile to the island nation, News hub.ik ​​reported. Lanka. The Easter Sunday attacks (April 2019) saw the Islamic State in Iraq and Syria (ISIS) claim responsibility for the attack. But by design or default, there was no mention of the role Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) played in the attack, News hub.ik ​​told Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), the Pakistan’s spy agency, is active in Sri Lanka. Lanka with links to the BodhuBalaSena and the promotion of radical Islam in Sri Lankan mosques, mainly built and supported with funding from Saudi Arabia. The ISI is using Lashkar-e-Taiba and its charitable wing, IdaraKhidmat-e-Khalq, as proxies to radicalize Sri Lankan Muslims, News hub.ik ​​reported. to develop a southern front against India. In 2014, it was revealed that Amir Zubair Siddiqui, an official from the Pakistan High Commission in Sri Lanka, had been sent to set up modules, in order to attack the southern part of India. Pakistan came to light when an Australia-based commentator said that “… the main and apparent objective of the ISI is to surround India on all sides. He wanted to use the island nation to access southern India, both in terms of finding terrorist networks and recruiting executives. ” The Hand of China Recent efforts by Pakistan to reach countries in South Asia, including Sri Lanka, are best seen in recent efforts by Pakistan to reach countries in South Asia, including including Sri Lanka. This economic dependence on China has obviously kept a generally outspoken Imran Khan silent on China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims. Imran Khan is generally silent about Pakistan’s treatment of its minorities, including Ahmadiyya Muslims, News hub.ik ​​reported. pure opportunism. (ANI)

