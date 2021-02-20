Good news awaited for a century! “Erzincan Gmhane Trabzon High Speed ​​Train Project”





Gmhane Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GTSO) President Smail Akay said: “ We are completing the route studies for our Erzincan-Gmhane-Trabzon high speed train project next year, then we start construction ” at AK Party Trabzon Provincial Congress, which President Recep Tayyip Erdoan was present on February 16, 2021. He said it was good news that locals and the business community have been waiting for a century. In his statement, Akay thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for this important good news on behalf of Gmhane’s business world and the city, and he has always closely followed the Erzincan-Gmhane-Trabzon railway line project, expected for a century by Trabzon and other provinces in the region, in particular Gmhaneli. noted what they did. GTSO President Smail Akay, who said he is always following the Erzincan-Gmhane-Trabzon railway line project and all the works carried out in Trabzon and other provinces in the region, in particular Gmhaneliler, very closely, said: “ For the study of Erzincan studies – Gmhane-Trabzon railway line project. ” We have been following the offer and the contract since the day the contract was signed with the company that won the tender on 05/16/2018. With our assistants Gmhane, we have followed this project closely and followed the developments day by day. However, we have always tried to be careful in explaining the evolutions thinking that it would be too much to add water to the cooked soup. Once again, recently, as part of our visits to the mayor of Gmhane Ercan imen in Ankara, we met the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure, Mr. Adil Karaismailolu, and received information on the latest status of the project railway Erzincan-Gmhane-Trabzon and the studies carried out. At the AK Party Trabzon Provincial Congress, which our president Recep Tayyip Erdoan attended on February 16, 2021, the good news that the route studies for our Erzincan-Gmhane-Trabzon high-speed train project will be completed next year, then the construction will begin made us happy once again. mentionned. Mayor Akay said that the greatest expectations of the region are the completion of the route studies of the Erzincan – Gmhane – Trabzon railway line as soon as possible after the good news given by our president and the good news of the date of the construction call for tenders by integrating the project into the investment program and the continuation of this good news. stated that their beliefs are complete. “THIS PROJECT IS A PROJECT THAT WILL BE AT THE SERVICE OF INTERNATIONAL TRADE WITH OUR REGION AND OUR COUNTRY” Akay said: If we support each other with more positive and positive thoughts on issues related to our city, it will facilitate services to our city. I believe that putting the culture of appreciation before our culture of criticism will be more effective in the success of the services. It is more beneficial to act together to solve the problems that we encounter, to solve the problems. Once again, I would like to thank all our MPs and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who have always been a supporter of the project, for the precious good news he gave on the Erzincan-Gmhane-Trabzon high speed train project and the work done. , he has been a follower of the project with us for years. I would like to thank our members of the press and all those who supported them. “used the expressions.

