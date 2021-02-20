What could Boris Johnson’s “road map” look like? – maps of pubs, schools and non-essential stores





Prime Minister Boris Johnson will set out on Monday February 22 the government’s “road map” to gradually ease lockdown restrictions in England.

Although details of the plans remain unknown, Mr Johnson said he would provide dates when we could see theaters reopen “if we can.”

The “road map” will present a broad plan to get the country out of a third national lockdown. Boris Johnson has said easing England’s lockdown will be based on a ‘cautious and cautious approach’ as ​​he has been asked to focus on data rather than dates when lifting restrictions. The Prime Minister has made it clear that he wants this lockdown to be the last. He urged the public to be “both optimistic but also patient” before announcing plans, saying “we want progress to be cautious but also irreversible”. The Prime Minister is preparing to present his “ road map ” to ease lockdown measures on February 22. (PA) So what might the Prime Minister’s “road map” look like? This is what we know so far. Which restrictions are likely to be lifted first? The government has persisted in saying that reopening schools in England remains a priority. March 8 was the date on which students will return to school, although that date has not yet been set in stone. Teachers, parents and students have been promised at least two weeks’ notice to prepare for a return to class, which means the Prime Minister will have to confirm that date on Monday for that to be the case. Since his initial pledge to reopen schools on March 8, Mr Johnson has said ministers ‘are doing all we can’ to see children return to classrooms by then ‘if we can’. It’s also clear the government would like to see the return of children’s team sports as soon as possible, with ministers predicting it could start as early as next month. While adult team sports are likely to remain banned for a while, as is the first lockdown, it is believed that sports that naturally promote social distancing like golf and tennis could resume much sooner. sports that naturally promote social distancing could pick up much sooner. (Can go) What could be next? The prime minister said easing restrictions in England will come in stages and it looks like people will have to wait longer than expected to visit their favorite establishment. Mr Johnson is supposed to allow more outdoor recreation in time for spring, under current rules people are only allowed to leave their homes for a limited number of reasons, including daily exercise and essential errands . Non-essential stores are likely to be high on the government’s priority list, with ministers concerned about the economic consequences of the extended lockdown. Non-essential stores will likely follow the lead of supermarkets and introduce tougher rules for shoppers, including face coverage and social distancing. Unfortunately for the hospitality industry, it looks like it may take the longest time to reopen. Boris Johnson has hinted that pubs and restaurants will be the last to reopen, as they did after the first lockdown. The Prime Minister said: He added: “I certainly think we have to take it in stages. We have to go carefully. “You have to remember last year that we fully opened up hospitality as one of the last things we did because there is obviously an additional risk of hospitality being passed on. “I know there is a lot of understandable speculation in the papers and people are coming up with theories about what we’re going to do, what we’re going to say, and infection rates, etc. “I would just advise everyone to wait, we’ll try to say all we can about this.” What about further speculation? There was speculation before Boris Johnson revealed his plans. (PENNSYLVANIA) There are a number of reports in the media this week regarding the roadmap to get out of the lockout, which appear to suggest the government is leaning towards a cautious approach. The Telegraph reports that the lockdown will not be significantly facilitated until the number of new daily Covid cases drops below 1,000. While this could happen as early as early April (by some estimates based on the current rate of decline in the number of new cases), it is expected that new cases will increase again once students return to school. . Talk to Telegraphan anonymous senior source from Whitehall said: ‘For any meaningful loosening of the lockdown, home mixing and reopening of pubs, the number of cases must be hundreds, not thousands. However, the government reportedly wanted to quash these allegations Politico playbook reporting that a government official says the Telegraph story is “completely wrong”. The government has also sought to downplay the veracity of the claims in the Daily mail today, which reports that different areas will be open in four weeks, with pubs and restaurants unlikely to reopen before May, and hotels back to normal in July. The outlet also reports that the current home schooling work will remain in place once the roadmap is unveiled.







