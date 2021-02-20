The business world, the key to economic recovery





JAKARTA, iNews.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) ensured that health and economic management during the Covid-19 pandemic could not be separated. He said that if the health sector can be treated, there will be confidence to revive the economy. “We must show that the social and political situation remains stable. And the purchasing power of people continues to increase. Supply and demand must also be increased together and synergistically, ”he said during the Chinese New Year celebration on Saturday (20/2021). He said that in terms of economic recovery, it cannot just be done by the government itself. According to him, the role of the private sector and the business world is a determining key. “It cannot be done by the government or the monetary authorities alone. Whether OJK, BI and LPS. But again the role of the private sector, the role of the business world is very, very decisive and essential. And again, the key is unity, mutual cooperation as a great nation, ”he said. Jokowi set an example in job creation, the government is expanding labor intensive programs. He hopes that thanks to the State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) and the APBD, many job opportunities will be created. However, he felt that the government’s efforts were not enough. According to him, the role of the private sector is necessary for the availability of employment to be sustainable. “However, the continued expansion of job opportunities is coming from business players. The key is there. Not from government. If those who do business, it will be sustainable. That’s what the community needs.” , did he declare. He further stressed that the government has worked hard to restore the national economy. One of these is to raise MSMEs so that they can produce again, “And prioritize government spending for the purchase of national products and build an ecosystem conducive to new investment and the growth of large businesses,” he said. Editor: Ranto Rajagukguk Share Share







