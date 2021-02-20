Visit of PM Narendra Modi to give a boost to modern Assam | Guwahati News





GUWAHATI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will make his third visit in one month to Assam on Monday, upon his arrival in Dhemaji. His visit has been tagged as one that gives impetus to the development of a modern Assam when he dedicates three oil ministry projects worth over Rs 3,000 crore to the nation.

Modi will also open the first course at Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the groundwork for the construction of eight engineering schools in Sualkuchi near Guwahati by videoconference.

This shows Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ commitment to developing a modern Assam, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said.

From Dhemaji, Modi will also report the INDMAX fluid catalytic cracking unit of Rs 2,600 crore at the IOC refinery in Bongaigaon. This will increase the high yield of petroleum products from a range of petroleum fractions. This is part of the Indias Hydrocarbon Vision 2030 for the North East, which aims to double oil and gas production by 2030.

The second project the Prime Minister will inaugurate is the Rs 490 crore secondary tank farm with dewatering facility and effluent treatment plant of Oil India Limited in Madhuban in Dibrugarh district and the third is a Rs gas compressor station 132 crore in Makum.

On Thursday, he had launched several road, water and digital connectivity projects worth Rs 9,500 crore in the polled state, which includes work on inland waterways to provide an alternative connection between the region from the northeast and the rest of the country.

These projects included the foundation of the country’s longest bridge (19 km) over the Brahmaputra to be built at a cost of Rs 4,997 crore between Phulbari in Meghalaya in Dhubri in Assam and bhoomi pujan for the construction of a bridge connecting Majuli with the mainland Assam at a cost of Rs 925 crore.

The prime minister said that works on inland waterways will have a major impact in the region. He added that recently an agreement was signed with Bangladesh to improve water connectivity and that work is underway on the Indo-Bangladesh Protocol route across the Hooghly River to connect the Brahmaputra and Barak rivers.

During his second state visit to Dhekiajuli on February 7, Modi laid the foundation stone for two medical schools in Biswanath and Charaideo, and officially inaugurated the Asom Mala program worth Rs 7,700 crore.

On January 23, during his first visit, Modi distributed 1.06 lakh land patta documents from state landless indigenous peoples in Sivasagar.

