Donald Trump, Ted Cruz and the Rock all rise in 2024 election odds





U.S. Senator Ted Cruz of Texas speaking at the 2018 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr)

Chances of 2024 election are already seeing a lot of movement Donald Trump’s chances have improved after his Senate acquittal Ted Cruz also saw his odds shrink despite fleeing storm-ravaged Texas for the comfort of Cancun

The 2024 presidential election is three years and eight months away, but many punters are already depositing money, at least that’s what the odds move would suggest.

Over the past ten days, several prominent politicians and pseudo-politicians have seen their chances become considerably better or considerably worse.

Odds of candidate (party) of the 2024 election movement on February 18 Odds of February 9 Joe Biden (dem) +388 +400 Donald Trump Sr (GOP) +900 +1 567 Mike Pence (GOP) +1 400 +1 200 Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (Dem) +1950 +1725 Dwayne Johnson (TBD) +2000 +2800 Ted Cruz (GOP) +4450 +5075 Mike Pompeo (GOP) +4667 +8000 Bernie Sanders (Dem) +5250 +4625 Tim Scott (GOP) +7300 +5500 Kristi Noem (GOP) +11633 +7450 Meghan Markle (Dem) +12500 +16250

The odds represent the averages of online sports betting on the dates specified.

Trump is legally allowed to run in 2024

One of the potential outcomes of Donald Trump’s second impeachment trial was a ban on public office.

Trump’s chances of winning a second term in 2024 were as short as +667 at the end of December 2020. They faded to +1567 immediately after the Capitol riots and remained unchanged until his acquittal in the Senate.

His legal troubles are far from over, but he is at least legally allowed to run again in 2024 at this point.

JUSTICE IS COMING #DonaldJTrump pic.twitter.com/9tc5UQ6SOX

– Reesus Patriot (@ReesusP) February 15, 2021

Ted Cruz is not a popular man in Texas at the moment

Texas is in a state of emergency due to severe winter conditions. Power and water outages are wreaking havoc on millions of people in Lone Star State. Governor Ted Cruz has decided now is the time to go on vacation in sunny Cancun.

The horrid Ted Cruz has turned his back on the Texans in the midst of a historic crisis. Millions abandoned suffering and dying in a dark winter hell. When the backlash struck, Cruz turned on his own daughters, accusing them of the whole Cancun debacle. #CruzIsADisgrace. pic.twitter.com/6vCfMZeNPH

– Stephanie Kennedy (@WordswithSteph) February 20, 2021

Despite the outcry over his ill-advised trip, Cruz saw his electoral chances of 2024 go from +5074 to +4450. This seems to be a good example for the old adage “there is no bad press”.

Monitoring of the odds of the candidates for the presidency of the Republican Party 2024

Dwayne Johnson rocks him, but it’s unclear why

Even before this week Dwayne doesn’t call me anymore The Rock Johnson was considered one of the top ten favorites to win the White House in 2024. It wasn’t immediately clear why punters were putting him so short. We don’t even know which party he would like.

Nonetheless, Johnson’s odds went from +2800 to +2000. The most likely cause is that someone, somewhere, made a decent-sized bet on the Fast Fiveto star to be our next president-elect, despite a complete lack of evidence to suggest that this is even a remote possibility.

But eight years ago, someone, somewhere, could have written the same thing about Donald Trump.

Sascha Paruk

NFL NBA MLB NHL NCAAF NCAAB Tennis MMA Sportsbooks Gambling Lead Oddsmaker & Editor

Lead Oddsmaker and Editor

Sascha was a hockey player in his youth, a lawyer in his finicky mid-twenties, and he’s now been an editor, writer and leader for SBD for more than five years. It covers everything you can put odds on but specializes in football, baseball, hockey, and basketball.

NFL NBA MLB NHL NCAAF NCAAB Tennis MMA Sportsbooks Gambling

Sascha was a hockey player in his youth, a lawyer in his finicky mid-twenties, and he’s now been an editor, writer and leader for SBD for more than five years. It covers everything you can put odds on, but specializes in football, baseball, hockey, and basketball.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos