Hanover County New Party leaders react to Lara Trump’s possible Senate race in 2022





NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC (WWAY) – North Carolina Senator Richard Burr is under fire after voting to convict former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, which led to his censorship on Monday.

The senator has served in Congress since 1994 and plans to retire next year, which raises questions about who will claim his seat.

Speculation continues to grow that the Wrightsville Beach native and former President-in-law Lara Trump may join the race.

New Hanover County Republican and Democratic Party leaders welcome Trump’s interest in the seat.

“We are proud that a native of New Hanover is running for the Senate,” Democratic Party Chairman Richard Poole said.

“I think it would be really positive if that happened for Wilmington but also for North Carolina,” said Republican Party Chairman Will Knecht.

Democratic Party Chairman Richard Poole takes an ironic approach, saying Trump is the most qualified member of his family to take a Senate seat.

“She studied to be a pastry chef and she’s accomplished at it,” said Poole. “She was a fitness trainer and briefly, before marrying Eric Trump, was an associate producer on a TV show.

On the contrary, Republican Party President Will Knecht says she likely learned a lot while Donald Trump was in power and could bring a breath of fresh air to Congress.

“Sometimes we get tired of politicians who are professional politicians,” Knecht said. “[Lara Trump is] someone who’s been in the trenches before and she’s been by the president’s side, as an advisor to our former president so she understands the ins and outs.

Although his loyalty to his stepfather is a fault in Poole’s book.

“She embraced all the conspiracy theories and endorsed Donald Trump’s effort to reject the results of a free election and right after 61 courts rejected them,” said Poole. “She was still involved in the ‘Stop the Steal’ program and that should disqualify her from Senate service.

Even though Lara Trump isn’t campaigning for Burr’s seat, Knecht says Republicans have quality candidates lined up, like former Congressman Mark Walker.

“He’s a phenomenal curator, a bridge builder,” Knecht said. “He was the chairman of the Republican study committee, the number four man in the house, no one in the house. Very well respected.

Poole and Knecht can meet in the middle of the aisle and agree that you should get involved and get to know the candidates before you vote.

