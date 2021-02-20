Trump ally Erik Prince supplied weapons and mercenaries for planned coup in Libya: report





According to a United Nations investigation, the New York Times reported Friday The New York Times, supporter and ally of Donald Trump, supporter and ally of Donald Trump, who allegedly supplied weapons, mercenaries and planes to a Libyan militia commander for a plot to overthrow the internationally backed Libyan government.

The confidential report obtained by The Times accuses the prince, founder of the private military company Blackwater, which changed its name to Academi, of violating a United Nations arms embargo on Libya by deploying foreign mercenaries, armed with aircraft and gunboats in eastern Libya in 2019 amid heavy fighting.

Part of the plan was to use a squad of mercenaries to kill Libyan military commanders, according to the Times.

Eastern Libya is now controlled by Khalifa Haftar, whom Commander Prince has agreed to support, according to the UN report. Trump publicly endorsed Haftar in April 2019, four days after Prince made his presentation to the strongman for his $ 80 million operation in Libya, the Times reported.

Jacquelyn Martin / Associated Press Blackwater founder Erik Prince, the brother of former Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, had been linked to Donald Trump’s presidential campaign.

The 121-page report on Prince, a former Navy SEAL and brother of Betsy DeVos, Trumps’ education secretary, was reportedly handed over to the UN Security Council on Thursday for possible further action.

The Princes’ Guards, a former blackwater security company, were convicted of murdering 14 Iraqi civilians in an unprovoked ambush in 2007. Just before leaving office, Trump pardoned four men serving time for the massacre .

Despite the horrific attack, the Princes star has started to recover again during his time with Trump and advisers Roger Stone and Steve Bannon, both recently pardoned by the former president for various crimes.

Prince testified before the House Intelligence Committee in 2017 that he had no role in the 2016 Trumps campaign. But he eventually admitted in 2019 that he attended a meeting at Trump Tower with Donald Trump Jr. and a representative of Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates to discuss Iranian policy during the campaign.

But the real purpose of the meeting, according to an envoy from two wealthy Arab princes in attendance, was to discuss the offer of Arab nations to help Trump win the presidency, the Times reported.

Prince did not cooperate with the UN investigation, The Times reported. His lawyer, Matthew Schwartz, told the newspaper last year that Prince had nothing to do with military operations in Libya.

Read the full New York Times article on Erik Prince here.

