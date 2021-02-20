China releases propaganda video of clash in Galwan Valley, World News





Chinese state media released a propaganda video on Friday, claiming it was footage of the Galwan Valley clash last year in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. The video, published by Global Times, comes on a day when Beijing first admitted that five of its security officers were also killed in the violent confrontation. Watch | Without directly naming India, the 3min 20s video began that since April 2020, “foreign militaries” were violating previous agreements and trying to change the status quo “unilaterally”. Read also | India-China deadlock: complete disengagement at Lake Pangong Tso; Commander-level talks on Saturday He said the Chinese soldiers “fought with courage” and paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives in the clashes. However, the video is a clear attempt by Beijing to push forward with its propaganda as the footage provides no evidence that India instigated the heated confrontation. The background music of the video also remains dramatic. Earlier on Friday, Senior Colonel Ren Guoqiang, a spokesman for the Defense Ministry, called the Galwan Valley skirmishes “the responsibility of the Indian army.” Beijing also awarded Qi Fabao the title of “Commander of the Border Defense Hero Regiment” and Chen Hongjum “Border Defense Hero”. Questions remain One of the main questions is: why did Beijing take so long to come up with a number? Last year, in July, the South China Morning Post published information, reporting how sensitive China remains to military losses. He also said the figures had to be approved by Chinese President Xi Jinping himself before being released. China’s claims come just ahead of the 10th round of military-level talks with India on Saturday. The two sides will meet to discuss de-escalation of other areas of friction just ahead of the scheduled talks. Chinese state media have started to spread propaganda and try to portray India as the aggressor. The video broadcast qualifies the Indian soldiers as “foreign soldiers”. During its daily press conference, the Chinese Foreign Ministry amplified the Global Times account. These words lead us to a single question: if China truly respects its martyrs, why has it waited eight months to talk about it?

