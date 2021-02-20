The Prime Minister will meet the representative committee of 3 members of the missing persons: Mazari – Pakistan





Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari revealed on Saturday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would meet with a three-member committee representing families of missing persons who had been protesting in the capital for more than a week in March.

In a tweet, Mazari said she met with protesting families of missing people at Express Chowk, Islamabad today and conveyed the Prime Minister’s message to them.

She also assured the families of “the government’s commitment to put an end to this practice of enforced disappearances by law”, adding that “the process is now moving forward”.

In an accompanying press release, the Minister of Human Rights said she met the protesters on the Prime Minister’s instructions and delivered her message which included three points:

Protesters should end their dharna. The prime minister is reportedly meeting a three-member representative committee among protesters in March at a meeting hosted by Mazari. Protesters would hand over a list of missing persons so that their status can be verified and communicated to the prime minister ahead of the meeting.

The families she met called for priority to be given to those missing from the 13 families present at the dharna, Mazari added.

Cabinet expresses concern

Earlier this week, a federal cabinet meeting expressed concern over the long-standing issue of missing persons and called on relevant authorities to quickly legislate in parliament to ensure there were no missing persons in government. current.

During the meeting, Mazari informed the prime minister that a bill to stop the disappearance of people was held by the Ministry of Justice for more than two years, but nothing was being done about it.

The Prime Minister intervened and asked all stakeholders to sit down together and proposed a consensual bill for the necessary amendments to relevant laws.

On the same day, PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid met with the families of the missing to show their solidarity.

Maryam had asked the government to at least inform the families of the missing people of the fate of their loved ones. She also urged the army chief and the director general of inter-service intelligence (ISI) to play their part in solving the problem.

She criticized the government for failing to contact the protesters, saying it was the state’s duty to take care of its citizens.

Rashid informed them that the government is taking the matter seriously and will take all possible measures for their recovery.

The families of the missing had set up a camp outside the National Press Club last week, but after failing to attract government attention, decided to march towards D-Chowk on February 16.

