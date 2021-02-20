The achievement of the Covid-19 management budget in the 2020 APBD is very low

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo declared the realization of the handling budget Covid-19 in APBD 2020 is very small.

He also reminded regional leaders to budget to adequately manage Covid-19, and not just rely on disbursements. State budget central government.

“So we say in the APBD there must be more pandemic cases for 2021. The achievement of Covid-19 in 2020 is very small in the APBD,” he said. Jokowi, broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s YouTube channel, Saturday (20/2/2021).

Jokowi called on local governments to help with pandemic management programs, such as providing social assistance or purchasing PCR test kits.

“The Minister of Finance said that the APBD should also participate in mutual cooperation, supporting social assistance, or in terms of purchasing PCR, antigens, masks and the like so that everything does not happen. not accumulate in the central APBN, “he said.

The President then referred to the imposition of restrictions on the activities of micro-communities (PPKM).

Jokowi believes that the micro PPKM will be successful in reducing the rate of transmission of Covid-19 if carried out in a strict and serious manner.

According to him, during the almost two weeks of the micro PPKM, active cases of Covid-19 started to decline.

“It shows that if we do this micro PPKM seriously, it will give results,” Jokowi said.