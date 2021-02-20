Pakistan Cricket Board: Pakistan Cricket Board Chief Eshan Mani Open to Extension If Proposed | Cricket News





KARACHI: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani is ready to continue in this position if it is extended by PCB chief boss Prime Minister Imran Khan. Mani’s three-year term as PCB chairman will end in September this year, but he told reporters in Lahore he was open to an extension. “I never applied for this position and I never spoke to the Prime Minister about it. He gave me this responsibility and I tried to do my best,” said Mani, a former ICC president. . Mani said he was satisfied with the goals he achieved, which he set for himself when he took over in September 2018. “Our CEO Wasim Khan has been instrumental in bringing international cricket back to the Pakistan despite the Covid-19 pandemic and stressful conditions. I would like to be given a three-year extension, he said. Mani said the council not only succeeded in bringing international cricket back to Pakistan, but also worked hard to improve the overall structure of the game in the country. “Our national structure is now better and it will take three to five years for the results to show up. It takes time for everyone to see the benefits of our changing national structure,” he said. Mani said. that he was also happy to see the PCB in a financially stable position, at a time when other boards were struggling due to the disruption of cricket activities because Mani and Wasim were first subject to much criticism because both were brought in by the Prime Minister of England to help improve the setup of cricket in Pakistan. The PCB chief said that while he welcomed constructive evidence-based criticism, he was disappointed personal attacks.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos