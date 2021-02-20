Jokowi’s signal remains to limit return to Eid





Jokowi referred to statistical data showing a spike in Covid cases. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) gave the signal to continue restricting the movement of people during the period of return to Lebaran country in May 2021. Jokowi referred to statistical data which has showed a peak in Covid-19 cases after long vacations. This condition, Jokowi said, was enough to provide lessons for the government to formulate anticipatory measures for the upcoming long vacation. Jokowi detailed that throughout 2020, the Indonesian people have gone through four long vacation periods. The entire long vacation period has consistently contributed to a more than 40% increase in Covid-19 cases. “It’s the last (Chinese New Year) that hasn’t been seen. But the New Years and previous ones are over 40 percent. I said it, don’t repeat it, already. not, we have lived it 4 times, if we repeat our pride ”, declared Jokowi in a dialogue with a number of mass media executives at the Merdeka Palace last Wednesday (17/2). Only, added Jokowi, policy discussion Lebaran being completed at the level of the coordinating ministry. Various options were considered, including the implementation of a restrictive policy Eid Holidays like 2020 then or there are other alternatives. “This homecoming is still in discussion with the coordinating ministers. Is it like last year (or other options). Just what kind of model we cannot pass on the homecoming”, Jokowi said. The peak case in Covid-19 cases after each long leave was explained by government spokesperson for the management of Covid-19 Wiku Adisasmito. Citing the task force report, in March-July 2020, the number of active cases fell from just 1,107 cases to 37,342 cases. This increase was achieved in two months. The increase in active cases was also followed by a 50% increase in weekly testing. “During this period, the increase was accompanied by a long holiday event of Eid al-Fitr from May 22 to 25, 2020,” Wiku said. Then moving to August-October 2020, the active cases went from 39,354 people to 66,578 people. The increase was also achieved in two months, with weekly testing capacity increasing by 40%. At the same time, the percentage of regions not complying with health protocols increased from 28.57% to 37.12%. “This period coincides with a long holiday event during the anniversary of the Republic of Indonesia and the Islamic New Year,” Wiku said. Continuing through November-December, the increase in active kasua worsens. The greatest increase took place during this period. Active cases doubled from 54,804 to 103,239 in just one month. This condition was accompanied by a relatively small increase in testing capacity, and the number of areas not complying with the sanitary protocol increased to 48 percent. “During this period, we had the opportunity to spend the long birthday celebration of Prophet Muhammad SAW,” Wiku said. Meanwhile, for the end of 2020 vacation, there was a significant increase in cases in January 2021. In fact, the highest daily record of cases was on Saturday (1/30) with almost 15,000 cases per day.







