10,000 tonnes of floating quay put into service by TAF

the largest floating dock capable of docking on Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean coasts, was inaugurated during a ceremony attended by Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar. The floating dock was put into operation at the command of the Izmir Shipyard, in the presence of the Chief of the General Staff, General Yaar Gler, force commanders, Deputy Minister Muhsin Dere and other officials. , accompanied by Minister Akar.

The commander of the zmir shipyard gave information about the swimming pool during the ceremony where the silence and the Turkish national anthem were sung.

In his speech at the ceremony, Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said that with recent developments, the importance of the national and national defense industry has become more evident.

Our chairman is Mr. Recep Tayyip Erdogan, leader of Turkey’s influence and interests of every day grows, Turkey at the international level on a subject yet to come said Minister Akar, “disinterested army and heroic, our high-tech products to meet the locals and we work with our strengths. We have started to reap the fruits of these efforts, ”he said.

Recalling that even the infantry rifles used by the Turkish armed forces were purchased abroad, Minister Akar said:

We have now arrived at the level of designing, building, manufacturing and exporting our national infantry rifles, our own warships, frigates, drones, SHA, Storm howitzers. , MBRs, ATAK helicopters and smart precision munitions.

Today, our armed forces have achieved great success in the field by effectively using weapons of war, tools, materiel and ammunition produced with national and national means.

The effectiveness of Turkish-made weapon systems has also been clearly demonstrated in the struggle of our Azerbaijani brothers to save their native lands from occupation. “

A BEAUTIFUL AND SUCCESSFUL EXAMPLE OF PUBLIC PRIVATE SECTOR COOPERATION

The largest pool of the Mediterranean and Aegean coasts of Turkey capable of floating operations and the capacity of the shipbuilding industry with the introduction of the service to the swimming pool which further transported the Minister pointed out that the floating mites have expressed the belief that this has contributed significantly to the pool.

Declaring that all these achievements have been achieved through seriousness, sincerity, dialogue and coordination of public, foundations, private sector and academia, said Minister Akar, Floating Pool in service; it is a great successful example of cooperation between the public and private sectors. mentionned.

Minister Akar; Expressing their confidence in human resources, potential businesses and defense industry, Turkish armed forces on land, sea and air; Our businessmen, industrialists, engineers and workers who work to strengthen our national and national defense industry have an important role to play in carrying out their tasks in various regions of the world, both nationally and nationally. beyond the border. We hope that these efforts will continue more and more. ” He spoke.

Congratulating those who have contributed to the realization and successful execution of these projects which increase the effective, dissuasive and respectable qualities of the Turkish Army of Sanli, and thanking the employees of the ASFAT and HAT-SAN shipyard who have contributed to the project in question, said Minister Akar. , On this occasion, our determined attitude in the development of our national and national defense industry. I express my gratitude to the President of the Republic for his leadership, encouragement and support. ” mentionned.

At the end of his words, Minister Akar wished Mehmeti, who successfully performed his duties in all kinds of difficult climatic and terrain conditions, successful missions, without accidents and without problems.

After his speech, Minister Akar presented the certificate of entry into the swimming pool to Lieutenant Colonel of the Navy Zgr Kiz. After Lt. Col. Kiz received the document under oath, Minister Akar and the commanders cut the ribbon with their attendants and opened the pool for service.

HALF PRICE, HALF TIME

After the ceremony, Minister Akar and TAF commanders visited the pool and received information from the authorities.

The floating dock, which has been put into service at almost half of the planned price and half of the specified period, will also serve the platforms that the Naval Forces Command will take into inventory in the coming period. The floating dock, with a lifting capacity of 10,000 tonnes, is 175.60 meters long and 35.54 meters internal width. There are 1 electro-hydraulic mobile mobile cranes in the pool, which can dive or lift in 2 hours.