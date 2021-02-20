PM Imran to meet representative committee of missing persons in March: MoHR





Prime Minister Imran Khan is reportedly meeting with a three-member committee representing families of missing persons in March, a press release issued by the Ministry of Human Rights (MOHR) said on Saturday.

Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari revealed in a tweet that she had met the families of the missing – who had been demonstrating at Express Chowk in Islamabad for more than a week – and delivered the Prime Minister’s message.

Mazari assured family members of the commitment of the PTI-led government to “ensure an end to this practice of legally enforced disappearances” as “the process is moving forward now”.

She further informed the demonstrators that they should “end their dharna [protest]”.

The government “would hand over the list of their missing persons to Dr Mazari so that their status could be verified and communicated to the Prime Minister before the meeting with the representatives of the family”, the press release said.

I have just returned from a meeting with the families of the missing at the Express Chowk dharna. We conveyed to them the Prime Minister’s message (see PR attached) and our commitment to ensure an end to this practice of enforced disappearances through legislation – the process is now moving forward. pic.twitter.com/SCg1Wz1DU7

– Shireen Mazari (@ ShireenMazari1) February 20, 2021

The minister also noted the protesters’ demand to give priority to missing persons from the 13 families present at the demonstration.

Read more: Prime Minister Imran resuscitates missing persons bill

On February 18, it was reported that Prime Minister Imran had ordered to speed up the process of putting in place effective legislation in parliament regarding enforced disappearances as the families of the missing prayed and searched endlessly for their loved ones in the absence of an appropriate mechanism.

During the post-cabinet press conference, Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said the prime minister had given clear instructions to activate a bill that would be pending before the parliament for a few years and devise a mechanism to resolve the problem.

The minister said that the prime minister, while explaining his point of view to members of the cabinet, said that the issue of people missing during the wave of terrorism in the past was somewhat understandable but with a drastic drop in acts of terrorism , there could be no justification. for such incidents.

Faraz said Imran asked why the government should not pass legislation whereby a person could be detained for three, six, nine months or more, while stressing that there should be a delay. “Half the peace comes when families know their loved ones are alive and in a certain place,” he added.







