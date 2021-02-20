PPKM Mikro succeeded in squeezing Covid-19 cases





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo said he was diligent restrictions community activity ladder (PPKM) microphone which was implemented from February 9, 2021, has succeeded in reducing cases of Covid-19. The president said the addition of positive Covid-19 cases nationwide has started to drop to 8,000 or 9,000. “Three weeks ago it was still 14,000, 15,000. Now, last week, it was 8,000, 9,000. Yesterday it was 10,000 again. But it shows that if we do it seriously , it will give results, ”he said. Jokowi broadcast on the Presidential Secretariat’s Youtube channel, Saturday (20/2/2021). Also read: Micro PPKM Extended 14 Days, Here are the implementation rules Jokowi said from the start he wanted small-scale restrictions. According to him, the PPKM which was previously implemented has proved ineffective in reducing the rate of transmission of Covid-19. He added, in the micro PPKM policy, the government imitated India. India applies “micro lock“which then effectively reduced cases of Covid-19. “We are also asking the Indian Minister of Health because there may be sharp jumps there. The key is, what we have heard from the media, they are doing confinement, do not. But they did micro lock. The first thing I said was the PSBB micro scale, “he said. Imposing general restrictions will not be effective in cracking down on the Covid-19 case, Jokowi says. He stressed that the limitation should be carried out in areas that fall under the category of red zone. In this way, the economy of people in other regions will continue to function. “Wong which is red is a RT, which is carried out by the PSBB in a city. The economy is not affected. If a sub-district is affected, yes, only one urban village has been isolated. But not a city. This is what India has done. confinement total. So the strategy is the same as the PPKM micro, that’s what we use, ”Jokowi said.

