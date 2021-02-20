Save Future Travel Coalition calls on Boris Johnson to end the crisis





Save Future Travel Coalition calls on Boris Johnson to emerge from the crisis. THE SAVE FUTURE Travel Coalition once again urged the government to provide cost-effective testing, commit to facilitate a vaccine certificate and return to a regional approach to the Department of Foreign Affairs’ travel advice to deliver to the besieged industry a way out of the crisis. ABTA wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on behalf of the group ahead of its February 22 announcement on a non-lockdown roadmap, but reiterated it was not asking for a specific date. Among the signatory letters are the bosses of the two largest British tour operators, Tui and Jet2holidays, the managing directors of easyJet Holidays and Kuoni, as well as the leaders of the various professional associations that make up the coalition. He noted that the impact of the coronavirus on the travel industry had been particularly severe and that the sector had had little opportunity to recover or generate revenue over the past 12 months, as government policies effectively halted operations. international travel for most of the past year. The signatories accept that public health comes first and say they have supported the government in these measures but this has had negative consequences on the sector, he adds, noting that around 160,000 jobs in the industry have been lost and that many companies have closed their doors. for real Recalling recent data from the Bureau of National Statistics which shows that travel economic output fell by 86% for travel agents and tour operators, and 90% for aviation, between February and December 2020, he added: We ask that you provide a roadmap to attracting people to travel again this summer. We know that it is too early to set a precise date for returning to international travel and that there will be a need for flexibility in the approach, but what we need are principles for restarting travel by recognizing that returning to a normal life will never be entirely without risk, he says. We also encourage coordination across the UK, where possible. The Save Future Travel Coalition calls on the government to: Recognize that we cannot wait for the full rollout of the vaccination program before people start traveling again and not everyone can or will want to be vaccinated, so a convenient and cost-effective testing regime will be essential .

Make travel easier with a recognized vaccine certificate to ease restrictions for some travelers.

Refer the Foreign Office’s COVID-19 travel advice to a regional basis, as opposed to the entire country, and make sure the advice focuses on the risk to people in the destinations. Also review existing government advice against travel in specific sectors, such as school trips, in light of improving medical conditions and vaccine roll-out. The letter added: The government must provide adequate financial support to help all travel businesses recover, including grants that take into account the impact of international travel restrictions, and the extension of other support measures , such as tariff relief for businesses, in the following financial year: Thank you for taking the time to read this press article The Coalition Save Future Travel calls on Boris Johnson to emerge from the crisis. For more daily UK news, daily Spanish news and global news visit Euro Weekly News homepage.







