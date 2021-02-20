Politics
Narendra Modi to launch series of projects in Assam, West Bengal on Monday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Assam and West Bengal on February 22, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) announced on Saturday. In both states, which would be polled later this year, Modi will launch and inaugurate several projects.
Assam
PMO briefed: Modi will dedicate major oil and gas sector projects to the nation at an event in Silapathar, Assam in the morning. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for engineering schools during the event.
The PMO said that in Assam, the prime minister would dedicate the INDMAX unit of Indian Oil’s Bongaigaon refinery, Oil India Limited’s secondary tank farm in Madhuban, Dibrugarh and a gas compressor station to the nation. village of Hebeda, Makum, Tinsukia.
According to the statement, Oil India Limited’s secondary tank farm was constructed for the safe storage of approximately 40,000 kilograms of crude oil and separation of formation water from wet crude oil. “The The 490 crore project will also include a dehydration unit with an operating capacity of 10,000 kilograms per day, ”he said.
Makum’s Tinsukia gas compressor station will increase the country’s crude oil production capacity by nearly 16,500 metric tons per year. Built at 132 crore, the station includes 3 low pressure booster compressors and 3 high pressure boost compressors.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Dhemaji Engineering College and lay the foundation stone for Sualkuchi Engineering College.
The Dhemaji Engineering College was built on 276 bighas of land, at a cost of approximately 45 crore. It is the seventh government college of engineering in the state and will offer B.Tech courses in civil, mechanical and computer sciences. The Sualkuchi Engineering College, where the first stone will be laid, will be built on 116 bighas of land at a cost of approximately 55 crore.
West Bengal
In West Bengal, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the extension of the metro from Noapara to Dakshineswar, and will stop the first service on this section.
“This 4.1 km extension was built at a cost of 464 crore, fully funded by central government. This will decongest road traffic and improve urban mobility, “the PMO statement said, adding: This extension will facilitate access to the two world famous Kali temples in Kalighat and Dakshineswar, for thousands of tourists and worshipers.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the third line between Kalaikunda and Jhargram.
“The four stations between Kalaikunda and Jhargram have been redeveloped through the construction of four new station buildings, six new bridges over bridges and 11 new platforms, as well as the renovation of existing infrastructure. This will help ensure smooth movement of passenger and freight trains on the Howrah-Mumbai Trunk Route, ”the PMO statement read.
The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation the doubling of the Azimganj section at Khargraghat Road, which is part of the Howrah – Bandel – Azimganj section of the Eastern Railway.
In addition, PM Modi will launch the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara of Howrah – Bardhaman Chord Line and the third line between Rasulpur and Magra of Howrah – Bardhaman Main Line, which serves as the main gateway to Kolkata. The third line between Rasulpur and Magra was laid at the cost of 759 crore, while the fourth line between Dankuni and Baruipara was laid at a project cost of 195 crore.
These projects will ensure better operational fluidity, reduced journey time and increased safety of rail operations, as well as stimulate the overall economic growth of the region.
