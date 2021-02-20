‘PM Modi has visited so many countries, but has no time to wipe the tears of the farmers’: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congresswoman Priyanka Gandhi Vadra again targeted the central government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday over agricultural laws, saying the prime minister had visited many countries around the world but had not met farmers protesting to “wipe away their tears”.

“Farmers have been demonstrating near Delhi for 90 days. At least 215 farmers died during this period, electricity and water supplies were cut and they were assaulted. They were protesting peacefully, but Delhi’s borders were turned into international borders, “she said speaking to a Kisan Panchayat in Muzaffarnagar.

The secretary general of Congress said that the farmers who sent their sons to defend our borders were labeled as terrorists.

“The Prime Minister ridiculed the farmers, calling them ‘andolan jivi’. When Farmer Leader Rakesh Tikait cries, our Prime Minister thinks it’s funny, ”Vadra said.

Alleging that PM Modi’s policies were aimed at his great friends in the business world, the congressman tore up all three laws. “One of the three laws states that private mandis (market) will be organized where no taxes have to be paid. This means that government mandis will be completed. The second law speaks of contract farming. Your complaints will not be heard. in the courts you will not be able to fight for your rights, ”Vadra said, addressing the farmers.

She again asserted that the three new laws would end the Minimum Support System (MSP).

Farmers have been camping on the outskirts of Delhi since late November and are calling for the repeal of new agricultural laws.

The Center proposed to put the laws in abeyance and water down some provisions.

But the farmers want the Modi government to completely repeal the laws and provide legal support to the MSP for their products.