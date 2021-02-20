Match 3, prediction – Who will win today’s match?





United were unable to make the playoffs last time around and are said to be keen to be forgiven.

Shadab Khan. (Photo by AAMIR QURESHI / AFP via Getty Images)

Islamabad United did not have the season they last wanted in the Pakistan Super League (PSL). The team, led by Shadab Khan, could not make the playoffs with Sarfaraz Ahmeds Quetta Gladiators. But before the 2021 PSL draft, they roped up Alex Hales of the Karachi Kings. After a bad start last time around, United will be looking for a decent start.

Their first match is against the Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, in the second of the doubles on Sunday at the Karachi National Stadium. On the head-to-head count, both teams are locked on three wins each and a one-match cracker can be expected. The Sultans dominated the table last time around but pulled out after losing both games in the playoffs. They will seek to make amends.

Steps and conditions

The national stadium pitch has been decent for the bat lately. But keeping in mind that the pursuit teams had some advantage, stick first shouldn’t be an option. The temperature will be around 25 degrees Celsius with humidity in the mid-1920s.

ISL vs MUL Islamabad United play combinations

Alex Hales, Phillip Salt, Shadab Khan (C), Hussain Talat, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Rohail Nazir (sem.), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa, Ali Khan

Bench: Lewis Gregory, Akif Javed, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Fawad Ahmed, Zafar Goher, Paul Stirling

Multan Sultans

Chris Lynn, Mohammad Rizwan (C and WK), James Vince, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Carlos Brathwaite, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Imran Tahir

Bench: Sohaib Maqsood, Adam Lyth, Sohaibullah, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dhani, Sohail Khan

Bench: Likely Top Performers for ISL vs MUL Alex HalesIslamabad United

Alex Hales played some blistering shots for the Kings last time around. This time around he would be eager to show off his class for Shadabs United. He is in searing form after becoming the BBL’s 2020-21 top running scorer. The veteran also hammered a century against the Sydney Sixers.

Chris Lynn Multan Sultans

Chris Lynn has scored a century for the Lahore Qalandars in the 2020 PSL. This time Lynn is hoping to get big scores for the Sultans. The right-hander had injury concerns during the BBL 2020-21 but returned to become the top scorer of the T20 tournament playoffs.

ISL vs MUL face to face

Overall

Played – 6 | ISL won- 3 | MUL won- 3 | N / R- 0

Average score of the first rounds: 158 (12 PSL 2020 games)

Team pursuit record: Won- 9 | Lost – 3

Broadcast details

Game times 7:00 p.m. local time, 7:30 p.m. IST

DSport TV

Live Stream Sports Tiger

The prediction is for the team, second to win the game.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos