Jokowi: Micro PPKM is more efficient at squeezing Covid-19 cases





Jokowi said that a small range limitation is more effective than a large one. REPUBLIKA.CO.ID, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the implementation of restrictions on micro-scale community activities (PPKM) was more effective in reducing the number of positive cases to control the pandemic of Covid-19. The implementation of the policy which began on February 9, 2021 was based on the results of the government evaluation of the policy PPKM with coverage area. President Joko Widodo revealed the reason why the government imposed a narrower scope of restrictions when he spoke with the editor of the national media at the Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Wednesday (17/2). The video recording of the conversation between the President and the editor-in-chief of the national media was shown on Youtube of the Presidential Secretariat on Saturday. “Why did I say that at the beginning of the week the PPKM was not effective? Yes, because none of the curves are going down. But the second seems to have gone down. The third is down again. The active case is also active. if we remember, maybe three weeks ago, it was still at the figures of 14,000 and even 15,000. Now, in the last weeks of yesterday, it was 8,000 9,000 ”, declared President. According to the president, a limitation with a small scope will be more effective than a large one. The President gave an example, if there is only one RT who is infected with Covid-19, then that RT will be quarantined. “At the beginning, I also told you that the PSBB was on a small scale. Because no effective. Wong red is RT, the one inconfinement, if the PSBB is run in a city, the economy will be affected. If a sub-district is affected, yes, only one urban village is isolated, quarantined, but not a city, ”he explained. Small-scale PPKM-type policies have also been implemented in countries other than Indonesia, including India. Head of state said India succeeded in suppressing active cases not through politics confinement widely, but rather confinement on a small scale. “Despite his Indian beginnings confinement total. So how come India is now changing that? It turns out that the strategy is the same, the small-scale PPKM, ”he said. The President considers that Indonesia has the power to carry out this policy, namely the government apparatus down to the smallest elements at the RT / RW level, as well as the TNI-Polri security apparatus in Babinsa and Bhabinkamtibmas . It is believed that this will greatly facilitate the implementation of PPKM on a small scale. “I see our strength to have a village with an RT / RW and there are those called Babinsa and Bhabinkamtibmas, these are all these tools that we use today. dashboard we have reached the RT level, it’s very easy, ”he explains. source: Between







