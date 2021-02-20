Bannon says Trump has dementia and plots to oust him as president: Book





Steve Bannon has said he believes Donald Trump has dementia and has launched a secret plan to remove him as president through the 25th Amendment, according to a new book by veteran television producer Isa Rosen.

Rosen shared the revelation while discussing her memoir based on her work on the iconic CBS news show 60 Minutes titled Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes, on Skullduggery, a Yahoo News podcast.

In the brief, released this week, he wrote that Bannon believed Trump “suffered from early stage dementia and there was a real possibility that he would be removed from office by the 25th Amendment.”

The 25th Amendment exists when the president is unable to perform his duties.

Bannon, former executive chairman of far-right Breitbart News, was managing director of Trump’s presidential campaign in 2016. He was chief White House strategist and senior advisor to the president until Trump sacked him in 2017 , less than seven months after the investiture.

Rosen told podcast hosts Michael Isikoff and Daniel Klaidman that Trump “lit Bannon” after he appeared on a cover of Time magazine in February 2017, weeks after the president was sworn in.

Calling it a “conspiracy” in his book, the award-winning TV producer added, “Bannon realized that Trump was repeating the same stories over and over and over and over again and Bannon kept saying it and he wanted to do something about it. this subject.”

Bannon even visited the home of Republican super donor Robert Mercer and attempted to recruit him for the plot, Rosen said.

“Now the secret was that Bannon foolishly thought he could be president,” Rosen said. “He would have been very happy to see Trump disappear from the scenes, either through the 25th Amendment, resigning for whatever reason, and he would step down and fill the chasm and wear the mantle of Trump supporters. But he was delusional about it. . “

Rosen also includes a text Bannon sent her in his book, which reads: “You must do the 25th Amendment play … BTW brother, I never cheat on you.”

Rosen told Skullduggery that Bannon was a “big talker” and a gossip. He was often taken for informal discussions in the White House and said he had a role of “therapist” with Bannon. He described, “wandering around the Chief of Staff’s office, drinking diet Coke and he would upload stories to me.”

Bannon’s tenure came to an abrupt end following reports of power struggles with Jared Kushner, Trump’s senior adviser and son-in-law, as well as various other senior White House officials.

Trump had also grown tired of constantly giving him credit for winning the election and their relationship broke down.

Bannon himself responded to Rosen’s claims during his own “War Room” podcast. He said: “This is another reporter trying to be a con artist and … a complete and utter fantasy.”

He alluded to White Hosue’s whispers about invoking the 25th Amendment, implicating other former members of the Trump administration.

“If you want to know who said about the 25th Amendment, talk to ‘anonymous’ and talk about John Kelly (the 2017-2019 White House chief of staff) and talk to Jim Mattis (the 2017 defense secretary -2018) and talk to cabinet members, ”Mr Bannon said.

Bannon and Trump have since corrected their differences. The former president pardoned Bannon just days before stepping down after being accused of defrauding Trump’s political supporters as part of a private effort to build a Mexican border wall.

