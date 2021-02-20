The talent is Indian but the product is not, says PM Modi on Google to meet NITI Aayog

Speaking at the sixth meeting of the Board of Governors of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday stressed the need to further strengthen start-ups and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in the country.

Also Read: New Education Policy Key to Creation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Prime Minister Says

We recently liberalized geospatial data. If we could have done this 10 years ago, it is likely that Google would have been made in India, not outside. The talent is Indian but the product is not, he noted.

During the meeting, Mr. Modi called on states to work to reduce the burden of compliance for the common man and promote the ease of doing business.

He stressed the importance of better coordination between the Center and the States for the development of the country.

For the common man, there are thousands of conformities that can be removed. Now that we have the technology, we don’t have to ask people the same things over and over again. I would call on states to reduce the burden of compliance on the common man. This is important for the ease of life. The Center is also working on it, said Modi, who is also the chairman of NITI Aayog.

We need to work on the ease of doing business to exploit global opportunities and on the ease of life of the citizens of the country, he added.

Agricultural sector

Regarding the agricultural sector, Modi said that for farmers to get the necessary financial resources, better infrastructure and the latest technologies, reforms were essential. We have made many reforms that reduce regulation and government interruptions, he said.

The Prime Minister noted that although India was an agrarian economy, it imported 65,000 to 70,000 crore of fertilizers. We can stop this. But we need policies to get there. This money can go to farmers. There are many products that farmers can grow for the nation as well as for exports. For this, is it important that all States must plan their regional agro-climate policy strategy and help farmers accordingly. Even during the crown, agricultural exports have increased, but the opportunity is much greater, he said.

The foundation of a country’s development is for the Center and the states to move together in the same direction, the prime minister said. A political framework and better coordination between the Center and the State are very important. For example, we have coastal states and the blue economy has immense potential. Why shouldn’t these states take advantage of this opportunity? he added.

He also noted that in the pipeline of national infrastructure, the share of States was 40% and therefore it was important for States and the Center to synchronize their budgets and set priorities. There is a gap of three to four weeks between the budgets of the Center and the states, and states can always draw inspiration from the Union budget, he said.

We saw that during COVID, how the Center and the States worked together, the nation was successful and a good image of India was built in front of the whole world. Today, as we complete 75 years of independence, this Governing Council meeting becomes even more important, he said.

In the budget

Mr Modi said this year’s budget received a positive response from all sides, which showed the mood of the nation. The nation had decided to move forward quickly. And young people were playing a major role, he said, adding that the private sector was also involved.

The agenda for the sixth board meeting includes deliberations on agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing, human resource development, local service delivery, and health and nutrition.

The Board of Directors consists of the Prime Minister, the principal ministers of the States and Union Territories (UT), as well as the legislatures and Lt governors of other UTs. The Saturday meeting will see the entry of Ladakh for the first time, in addition to the participation of Jammu and Kashmir as a UT.

The meeting will also be attended by ex officio members of the Board of Directors, Union Ministers, Vice President, Members and CEO of NITI Aayog, and other senior government officials of India.