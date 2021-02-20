The four provinces rejected Imran Khan: Maryam Nawaz





PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz praised the workers and said that in by-elections in Daska, Wazirabad and Nowshera, workers supported the statement by PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and voted for him .

At a press conference in Lahore, she said workers not only voted, but also kept their votes until the last moment.

“People recognized the faces of the vote thieves,” he said.

Maryam Nawaz said she was grateful to Ahsan Iqbal, Rana Sanaullah and other members of the National Assembly and party officials for their services during the by-elections.

Maryam Nawaz said a drug case was filed against Rana Sanaullah and was quashed.

He said Ahsan Iqbal also stayed awake until morning and denounced the voice thieves.

“I congratulate you all on your great victory in the by-elections,” she said.

The PML-N vice president said: “We took three seats away from these voice thieves.”

“People from all four provinces have rejected Imran Khan,” Maryam added.

Maryam Nawaz also expressed sadness over the deaths of two young people yesterday and said two lives were lost due to fear of government-created rigging.

“A young man belonged to the ruling party, I am very sorry for the loss of human life and I offer my condolences to his family,” she said.

Note that the Pakistani Muslim League Nawaz won the PK-63 Nowshera and PP-51 Wazirabad seats in the by-election, according to unofficial results.

In addition, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won the NA-45 Kurram. PTI’s Malik Fakhar Zaman won 16,313 votes while independent candidate Syed Jamal won 14,228 votes. Malik Jamil Khan of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam obtained 14,342 votes.

PML-N candidate Begum Talat Mahmood won 53,903 votes in PP-51 Wazirabad while PTI candidate Muhammad Yousaf won 48,484 votes.

Apart from that, candidate PML-N Ikhtiar Wali won the by-election at PK-63 Nowshera with 21,122 votes. But PTI member Mian Umar got 17,023 votes.

