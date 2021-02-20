Dr Fauci: Trump let ‘terrible things’ happen after our disagreements over COVID-19





Dr Anthony Fauci continues to speak about his experiences working under the Trump administration, revealing when he began to lose his influence with former President Donald Trump.

In a broad interview with The Telegraph, the infectious disease specialist recalled a marked change in his professional relationship with Trump in April or May of last year, once the president began to publicly side with anti-protesters. -lockdown and supported the efforts of states to lift. home orders.

My influence with [Trump] declined when he decided to essentially act like there was no epidemic and focus on re-election and opening up the economy, Fauci, who now serves as a medical adviser in Head of President Joe Biden. That’s when he said, it’s gonna go away, it’s magic, don’t worry about that.

Immediately afterwards, he added, my direct influence over him was negligible. It has become more confrontational than productive.

Alex Brandon / AP Then-President Donald Trump arrives with Vice President Mike Pence to speak to the press about the coronavirus on March 31, 2020, in Washington. Right, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Over the past year, the Fauci has enjoyed wide support from Democrats and Republicans, and continues to be seen as a touchstone of scientific wisdom amid the ongoing pandemic. At the end of the 2020 election, Trump publicly criticized himself. he and other medical experts even as the death toll from COVID-19 continued to climb. In an October phone call with campaign staff, the former president deemed Fauci a disaster. Weeks later, he told his supporters at a rally in Florida that he was considering sacking Fauci shortly after the election.

In his interview with The Telegraph, Fauci did not bring up specific incidents, but said having to correct presidents for many lies about coronaviruses, often on live television, had led to a gradual falling out.

When it became clear that to maintain my integrity and get the right message across [across] I must have publicly disagreed with him, he did things or let terrible things happen, he said. On the flip side, he gave slight praise to former Vice President Mike Pence, who really did his best to tackle the outbreak.

Elsewhere in the interview, Fauci, who has worked alongside six presidents, drew parallels between Trumps’ handling of the coronavirus and how former President Ronald Reagan neglected to deal with the HIV / AIDS epidemic. .

Reagan never did anything to obstruct what I was trying to do, he recalls, while Trump put as much value on anecdotal things that turned out to be wrong as he did on what scientists like me said.

This caused an unnecessary and uncomfortable conflict where I basically had to correct what he was saying, he added, and disagree with his people.

