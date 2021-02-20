Jokowi Imitates India To Implement Micro PPKM To Reduce Covid Cases





Jakarta, CNN Indonesia – President Joko Widodosets out the policy on the application of restrictions on community activities (PPKM) microphonealso practiced in India. The country has reportedly succeeded in reducing the number of covid-19 transmissions after the implementation of the PPKM. “We asked the Indian Minister of Health because there could be a very strong dive there, what is the key? What do they say they are doing?” confinement, apparently not. Turns out they did confinement microphone, ”Jokowi said in the official video, quoted on Saturday (20/2). Jokowi said India does have a full lockdown. However, the country then turned it into a micro PPKM.

“So if there are other countries that are successful, so will we. But it’s impossible for us to emulate the small country, it’s not easy, we are a big country,” Jokowi said. According to Jokowi, the total lockdown system in the treatment of Covid-19 will not be effective. The reason is that it will affect the economy. “Because it is inefficient, yes, those who are red RTs, who are locked in a city, the economy will be affected. If a sub-district is affected, only one kelurahan is isolated and quarantined,” he said. explained Jokowi. The government is known to have officially implemented a small-scale PPKM from February 9, 2021. A number of village-level posko were ready to help puskesmas treat isolated COVID-19 patients. Meanwhile, positive Covid-19 cases increased from 8,054 to 1,271,353 cases on Saturday (2/20). Of the total cases, 1,078,840 people have recovered and 34,316 people have died. The number of areas at high risk for transmission of the corona virus continues to increase. So far, DKI Jakarta province is the area with the highest number of cases. (aud / psp)



[Gambas:Video CNN]









