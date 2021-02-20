Turkey ratifies agreements with 9 countries





ANKARA Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has ratified 12 laws on international agreements with nine countries, according to the Official Gazette on Saturday. Among the agreements approved was a cooperation agreement with Azerbaijan in the fields of energy and mining, signed on February 25 last year. Another law ratified on October 31, 2017 was the cooperation agreement between Turkey and Azerbaijan in the defense sector. A military cooperation agreement between Turkey and Kazakhstan, as well as notes on the agreement, were both ratified on Saturday. The initial agreement between the two states was signed on September 13, 2018. Turkey’s military cooperation agreement with Montenegro of November 17, 2017 has also been ratified. A free trade agreement protocol between Turkey and Montenegro has also been approved. An agreement on the opening, joint management and takeover of the Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship State Hospital, signed on September 1, 2018, was also ratified. As part of the agreement, Kyrgyz citizens could obtain medical specialization degrees in Turkey. Turkey has also ratified an agricultural agreement signed with Switzerland on June 25, 2018. An energy cooperation agreement of 11 October 2016 between Turkey and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) was also approved. Erdogan also ratified a December 3, 2018 agreement between Turkey and Venezuela on the prevention of double taxation and tax evasion. An international combined transport agreement of July 19, 2016 between Turkey and Georgia has also been ratified. A framework agreement on rail transport of goods and passengers between the two countries has also been ratified. A protocol on a free trade agreement between Turkey and Georgia was also approved. In addition, an international agreement between Turkey and France on cooperation in the teaching of Turkish in France was also ratified. The Anadolu Agency website contains only a portion of the stories available to subscribers of the AA News System (HAS), and in summary form. Please contact us for subscription options.







