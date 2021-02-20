The sister of the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan appointed to HEC on merit





ISLAMABAD – Maryam Riaz Watto, sister of Bushra Bibi, wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has been appointed as coordinator of a development project at the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

It emerged after HEC responded to criticism of Watto’s appointment, the appellant based on merit.

Prior to joining the post, she was the Director of the University of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Watto recently joined HEC for a World Bank funded project titled Higher Education Development in Pakistan (HEDP).

“The project is executed by HEC and aims to support research excellence in strategic sectors of the economy, improve teaching and learning and strengthen governance in the higher education sector. Ms. Wattoo was appointed through a transparent and merit-based selection and interview process. She has extensive experience working in the higher education sector at the international level, which spans approximately 20 years, ”the training body said in response to a query from a journalist.

On my question regarding the merits of #MaryamRiazWattoo for the HEC nomination – currently being discussed on social media – a HEC official said she was by far the best candidate and shared this detailed profile. Provides academic qualifications and experience @ UmarCheema1 pic.twitter.com/uLnWRm971M

– Nasim Zehra (@NasimZehra) February 20, 2021

She is a Data Scientist, with expertise in Large Scale Database Systems and Enterprise Resource Planning System, Big Data Analysis, Educational Technologies, SAP-Business Objects, Design and data warehouse development, learning management systems, learning experience management systems, accreditation of programs and institutions, assessment of learning outcomes and assurance of the quality of the programs, declared the HEC.

She has also participated in various projects of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the World Bank, UNDP and UNESCO. In addition, she has worked at various senior levels of administration, in addition to her experience in advanced database systems, computer programming, planning and analysis.

Ms. Wattoo obtained her MBA from London Business School, MSc. (Hops) from the University of Waterloo and Masters in Computer Science from Quaid-i-Azam University, Islamabad.







