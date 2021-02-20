This year the government will focus on developing regional potential in Gernas BBI





Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) said the Indonesian National Pride Movement (Gernas BBI) will continue to focus on developing regional potentials this year. In 2020, Gernas BBI succeeded in integrating over 3.8 million creative players and MSMEs to the e-commerce platform. “Continuing the success of the Indonesian Made Proud (BBI) movement, this year BBI will focus more on developing regional potential,” said President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) as part of the Indonesian National Pride Movement (Gernas BBI) launch “Buy Creative Lake Toba” which was broadcast virtually, quoted by Antara, Saturday (20/2). According to him, those concerned have the opportunity to be able to extend the market potential to national and even foreign countries. “Like the Lake Toba region, which is a high priority tourist destination, the Lake Toba region has enormous potential that deserves to be developed,” he said. According to the president, the creative actors and MSMEs of Lake Toba are well known, for example, with the global artisan ulos and the famous sidikalang cafe. He has not stopped admiring this beautiful region with its strip of volcanic lakes, a combination of tourism and creative economy works that deserve to be echoed throughout the archipelago in the world. “We hope he can revive the Indonesian economy through digital Indonesia,” he said. President Jokowi also proudly declared to officially launch the Lake Toba Creative Buying Campaign. “This campaign will be complemented by education and assistance for creative players and SMEs to make real progress in the digital industry, and not just market integration,” he said. The President also appreciated the Tourism Network (JP) Applications Hub in the creative purchase of Lake Toba as a gateway to knowledge, research and booking of tourism packages in the region. According to him, it is time for Indonesian tourism to grow and thrive with the creative economy therein. [azz]







