Pak threatens to push for T20 WC relocation if India fails to provide visa insurance





Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Ehsan Mani has threatened to push for the transfer of the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup from India if BCCI fails to provide written assurance on visa issuance to his tour crew, fans and journalists for the mega event. The PCB president said he voiced his concerns to the ICC, adding that it was necessary to change the mentality of the “big three”. After a rearrangement of the World Cup schedule due to the coronavirus pandemic, India is expected to host the next edition of the T20 World Cup between October and November 2021.

“We are not asking for written assurance not only for national team visas, but also for supporters, officials and journalists. We told the ICC that India should give written assurances by the end. of the month of March so that we know where we are. or we will push for the relocation of the World Cup from India to the United Arab Emirates, ”PCB president Ehsan Mani told reporters in Lahore, according to PTI .

Pakistan cricketers get vaccinated

Elaborating on the PCB’s insistence on written assurance, Mani said this was necessary given the “existing relationship” between India and Pakistan. The PCB chairman also said the country plans to launch cricket “without India” in the absence of bilateral cricket between the two countries.

Meanwhile, he added that the national team cricketers will receive COVID-19 vaccines by March and revealed that the senior officers are in contact with the National Command Operations Center, who coordinates Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus. Mani said the PCB had worked hard to get the teams to resume their tour of Pakistan for the test and white ball cricket.

Commenting on Australia’s decision to withdraw from the South Africa tour at the last minute, Mani expressed his disappointment and cited Pakistan’s tour of England in 2020 as an example. Speaking of the Asian Cup of this year he said that Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) had created a window for the event, which will be held in T20 format. Last year, the Asian Cup had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

India becomes a top team: Pak PM

Calling India the “ best team ” in the world right now, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday compared the two neighboring cricket nations, highlighting the Men in Green’s shortcomings in the world today. Highlighting the “ unproductive cricket structure, ” Imran Khan inspired confidence in Pakistan to rise through the ranks of world cricket with a bit of structuring and polishing talent.

Imran Khan, who is a former cricketer himself, is also the chief boss of the Pakistan Cricket Board and appoints the chairman of the National Cricket Board. Claiming that there are more “talents” in Pakistan than in India, the Pakistani prime minister said that with the provincial cricket structure now in place in the country, results will materialize in two to three years.

