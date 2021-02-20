PM Modi offers Pariksha Pe Charcha online in the wake of Covid





Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” for students taking the Class 10 and 12 Council exams will be back soon. Government bailiff describes Pariksha Pe Charcha(PPC), which is an annual event, as a live program where the Prime Minister will answer stress-related exam questions posed by students in his unique and engaging style, will be held online this year following the COVID-19. The registration process for the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha2021is scheduled to start on Thursday, February 18, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a press release. Pokhriyal informed that the program will run virtually and that students in grades 9 to 12 will be invited to ask questions through the My Gov platform. Selected questions will be presented in the program. Selected participants will participate in the program from their respective state and UT headquarters and receive a special PPC kit (Pariksha Pe Charcha). Like our brave #ExamWarriors start preparing for their exams, Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 returns, this time fully online and open to students from all over the world. Come, let us take you to the exams with a smile and stress free! # PPC2021https://t.co/dsjq8y879s Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 18, 2021 The press release said that students, teachers and parents across the country were to be selected in an online creative writing competition on the My Gov platform. This portal for the online creative writing competition will remain open until March 14, 2021. The website where students can register is – innovateindia.mygov.in. According to the website, this is how students and parents can join “Pariksha Pe Charcha” “ Click on the “Join Now” button.

The competition is open to students in grades 9 to 12.

Students can submit their responses to one of the proposed themes.

Students can also submit their question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a maximum of 500 characters.

Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their registrations to “online activities designed exclusively for them”. Also read:Kumbh Mela 2021: Verification date, meaning, new rules for COVID







