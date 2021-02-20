Jokowi: Covid-19 tests are not exactly on track

Merdeka.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi admit that Covid-19 testing has not been on target. He gave the example of repeated tests that were done on people who wanted to see him.

“The most important thing is that it’s right on target, we don’t test like that, there is a person who is tested up to 10 times because he has to meet me, now this is continuously tested, in fact not that “, said Jokowi seen from the account of the Presidential Secretariat, Saturday (20/2).

According to him, in addition to the tests being precise, the tracing or monitoring in the field must also be good. “The test is on the correct target, then the tracing, our tracing in the field is not good because we only have 5,000 real tracers, even though our correct standard is at least 50,000,” said he declared.

The head of state added that the problems of testing and tracing in the field still need to be resolved. The people who will be tested should not be negligent.

<< It is something of this kind that we want to continue to pursue so that yesterday we received training on the tracers of the national police and TNI “To speed things up, yes there are a lot of plotters, but the correct standard plotter is the number I said earlier,” he said.

“Those who are traced are in fact those who contact at least 15 to 30 (people), they are chased, but sometimes we trace like on the road, now things are not going well, these are things that I do not stop to say, there is something wrong that needs to be fixed, ”he said. [yan]